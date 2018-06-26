Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Long Supermodel Legs in Tiny Denim Shorts and Chunky Pastel Stompers

Chunky platform sneakers are without a doubt a staple in Gigi Hadid’s closet.

Today, the star stepped out in another stylish pair of kicks in New York — which she wore with the ultimate summer uniform. Her look included a sleeveless white tee and ripped denim cut off shorts that showed off her tone figure.

Gigi Hadid attempts to beat the heat in New York with short denim shorts and a sleeveless white tee. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She also hiked up her black, pink and baby blue shoulder bag and wore it close to her chest in a way that resembled the fanny pack trend started by one of Hadid’s bestie’s, Kendall Jenner. When it came down to her shoes, she added subtle color with some blush-colored sneaks that are similar to the shoes designed by Kendall + Kylie below.

Though they have a higher design than Hadid’s, both shoes possess the popular bulky dad-sneaker style people can’t get enough of at the moment.

Click through for a closer look and try the trend out now for just $154.95 — just bring some Daisy Duke’s into the mix and look as effortless as Hadid.

Make packing and planning looks for those upcoming getaways easier by grabbing some of these on-trend Hadid-approved sneakers ASAP. It’s without a doubt a step up from the common flip flops or sandals most will wear out in the sun this season.

Want more?

How to Copy Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Trick for Styling Chunky White Sneakers

Gigi Hadid Is a Real-Life Angel in a Silk Dress and Velvet Heels at the Victoria’s Secret Book Launch