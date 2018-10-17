Your Favorite Dr. Martens Get a Fancy Makeover for the Holidays

It’s safe to say there are few cold-weather shoe styles prettier than glitter boots. But if Kendall Jenner’s favorite Saint Laurent pair is well out of your budget, Dr. Martens has a new dazzling look to help you shine this season without spending a fortune.

Just in time for the holidays, the British brand dropped four sparkly new colorways of its 1460 Pascal boot — including a pale gold, muted silver, vibrant purple and turquoise version all retailing for $120. As pictured, they can be worn with satin ribbon instead of traditional laces for an especially luxe look. And yet another reason to love them? They’ll basically go with everything in your closet, from jeans to dresses.

Drops this lustworthy never last long, though, so you’ll want to act fast. Head to zappos.com to nab your favorite style while you still can.

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Glitter Core in purple multi. CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

