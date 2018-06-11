David Beckham Looks Dapper in Wallabee Boots at London Fashion Week Men’s

All eyes were on David Beckham and his dapper ensemble at this year’s Men’s Fashion Week in London.

The former footballer attended the British Fashion Council’s New Gen breakfast today to support young emerging talent within the industry. With ties to the fashion world through wife Victoria, the cause certainly hit close to home.

In honor of the festivities, Beckham stepped out in an effortlessly cool look, which included a navy Kent and Curwen sweater, khaki pants and the classic Clarks Originals Wallabee boot. Summer may be days away, but it seems the renowned athlete is still holding onto the crisp spring weather.

The shoes come in suede with a leather lining for added protection. On its website, Clarks revealed that only 365 pairs have been made of four of the iconic colors, making them all the more special and worthy to be worn during one of the biggest weeks of the year for men’s fashion.

Retailing for $250, the Wallabee boot also makes for an ideal gift for Father’s Day, which is just around the corner on June 17.

Want more?

Adidas Pays Homage to David Beckham With Limited-Edition Collection Releasing This Week

David Beckham Can’t Resist Snapping Pics of Son Brooklyn’s First Day of College

The Ultimate ‘Dad Shoe’ Gets a Special Edition for Father’s Day