Combat Boots Will Be Trending for Fall 2018 — Here’s How to Get the Look

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

fall 2018 boot trends copenhagen fashion week street style
Street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August 2018.
CREDIT: Rex

Trend Lowdown

While Western boots and dad sneakers may be two of the buzziest footwear trends for fall ’18, the combat boot is poised to be one of the biggest — most wearable shoes — of the season. Styles from Christian Louboutin, March Fisher, Philip Lam and more will be a hit.

combat boots fall 2018 marc fisher
Marc Fisher Ltd Waren combat boot in silver.
CREDIT: Courtesy Nordstrom
Buy: Marc Fisher Ltd Waren boot $230
Buy it

What You Need to Know

The combat-hiker is a hybrid that has slowly gained traction (pun intended) since pre-fall, when Gucci began to show a modified hiker boot complete with bejeweled accents. Since then, the boot has made its way to just about every collection in some form.

street style copenhagen fashion week combat boot trend fall 2018
The combat boot makes its appearance at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Rex
fall 2018 combat boot trend 3.1 phillip lim
3.1 Phillip Lim’s Hayett boot with faux-pearl accents.
CREDIT: Courtesy Net-a-Porter
Buy: 3.1 Phillip Lim Hayett boot $750
Buy it

Function and Fashion

The boot is a technical shoe that was originally designed to be worn during combat or combat training, and it gives a good grip, ankle stability and foot protection for rugged environments.

Though there are different versions of the boot designed for different conditions, most have a similar silhouette that is instantly recognizable. And while the boot has punk, grunge and goth associations, it’s gone mainstream in the past 10 years, and with the rise of the hiking boot, more designers are experimenting with its shapes.

reese blutstein influencer street style copenhagen fashion week combat boot trend fall 2018
Reese Blutstein in a modified style paired with a voluminous dress at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August.
CREDIT: Rex
christian louboutin fall 2018 combat boot trend
Christian Louboutin Kloster shearling-lined leather toggle boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy Net-a-Porter
Buy: Christian Louboutin Kloster boot $1,295
Buy it

Inspiration

This season, everyone from Gucci to Kendall + Kylie has the boot in its collection, and they range from truly spartan, with hardened black leather and nothing else, to pink-hued, metallic — and even accented with pearls and jewels.

copenhagen fashion week street style combat boot trend fall 2018
Another dress-and-combat-boot pairing at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Rex
kendall + kylie kendall jenner kylie jenner combat boot trend
Kendall + Kylie East leather lug boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy Nordtrom
Buy: Kendall + Kylie East boot $195
Buy it

How to Wear It

The easiest way to wear them for fall is with a loose, feminine dress or skirt with a knee-length or midi hemline, a silhouette with accents that will balance out the toughness of the boot (keep the hemline up above the floor to both show off the boot and also avoid a monster-foot outline under fabric).

copenhagen fashion week street style combat boot trend fall 2018
Combat boots paired with bermuda shorts at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Rex
mia fall 2018 combat boot trend
MIA’s Annamaria lace up lug sole heel boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy Zappos
Buy: MIA Annamaria boot $69
Buy it

