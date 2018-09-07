Combat Boots Will Be Trending for Fall 2018 — Here’s How to Get the Look

Trend Lowdown

While Western boots and dad sneakers may be two of the buzziest footwear trends for fall ’18, the combat boot is poised to be one of the biggest — most wearable shoes — of the season. Styles from Christian Louboutin, March Fisher, Philip Lam and more will be a hit.

Marc Fisher Ltd Waren combat boot in silver. CREDIT: Courtesy Nordstrom

What You Need to Know

The combat-hiker is a hybrid that has slowly gained traction (pun intended) since pre-fall, when Gucci began to show a modified hiker boot complete with bejeweled accents. Since then, the boot has made its way to just about every collection in some form.

The combat boot makes its appearance at Copenhagen Fashion Week. CREDIT: Rex

3.1 Phillip Lim’s Hayett boot with faux-pearl accents. CREDIT: Courtesy Net-a-Porter

Function and Fashion

The boot is a technical shoe that was originally designed to be worn during combat or combat training, and it gives a good grip, ankle stability and foot protection for rugged environments.

Though there are different versions of the boot designed for different conditions, most have a similar silhouette that is instantly recognizable. And while the boot has punk, grunge and goth associations, it’s gone mainstream in the past 10 years, and with the rise of the hiking boot, more designers are experimenting with its shapes.

Reese Blutstein in a modified style paired with a voluminous dress at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August. CREDIT: Rex

Christian Louboutin Kloster shearling-lined leather toggle boot. CREDIT: Courtesy Net-a-Porter

Inspiration

This season, everyone from Gucci to Kendall + Kylie has the boot in its collection, and they range from truly spartan, with hardened black leather and nothing else, to pink-hued, metallic — and even accented with pearls and jewels.

Another dress-and-combat-boot pairing at Copenhagen Fashion Week. CREDIT: Rex

Kendall + Kylie East leather lug boot. CREDIT: Courtesy Nordtrom

How to Wear It

The easiest way to wear them for fall is with a loose, feminine dress or skirt with a knee-length or midi hemline, a silhouette with accents that will balance out the toughness of the boot (keep the hemline up above the floor to both show off the boot and also avoid a monster-foot outline under fabric).

Combat boots paired with bermuda shorts at Copenhagen Fashion Week. CREDIT: Rex