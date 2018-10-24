Chrissy Teigen Uses Off-White x Jimmy Choo Boots to Piece Together the Ideal Fall Uniform

Chrissy Teigen went for a wild-yet-tame look while out and about in New York City yesterday.

While a tiger-print miniskirt courtesy of Proenza Schouler served as an eye-catching statement piece, the model-turned-cookbook author toned it down by pairing it with a plain black long-sleeve top and coordinating black knee-high boots.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a black top with a Proenza Schouler mini skirt and Jimmy Choo x Off-White boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But these were no ordinary black boots — the 32-year-old mother of two slipped into black moire Jimmy Choo x Off-White Elisabeth boots featuring a ruched tulle overlay. The unique collab style retails for $1,795 and also comes in a nude version.

Meanwhile, Teigen further accessorized her street style look with a black leather Balenciaga Everyday silver chain shoulder bag and a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings.

Chrissy Teigen carrying a Balenciaga Everyday printed black leather shoulder bag. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo and Off-White first teamed for spring ’18 and made waves with their plastic-wrapped footwear, which has counted Rihanna, Celine Dion, Hailey Baldwin and more as fans.

Eager to nab Chrissy’s look, but don’t love the price tag? Try this under-$300 option from Schutz, which also features a sheer, tulle-like finish but in a shorter bootie silhouette.

For more of Chrissy Teigen’s style, check out the gallery.

