Chrissy Teigen Uses Off-White x Jimmy Choo Boots to Piece Together the Ideal Fall Uniform

By Allie Fasanella
Chrissy Teigen went for a wild-yet-tame look while out and about in New York City yesterday.

While a tiger-print miniskirt courtesy of Proenza Schouler served as an eye-catching statement piece, the model-turned-cookbook author toned it down by pairing it with a plain black long-sleeve top and coordinating black knee-high boots.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a black top with a Proenza Schouler mini skirt and Jimmy Choo x Off-White boots.
But these were no ordinary black boots — the 32-year-old mother of two slipped into black moire Jimmy Choo x Off-White Elisabeth boots featuring a ruched tulle overlay. The unique collab style retails for $1,795 and also comes in a nude version.

Meanwhile, Teigen further accessorized her street style look with a black leather Balenciaga Everyday silver chain shoulder bag and a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings.

Chrissy Teigen carrying a Balenciaga Everyday printed black leather shoulder bag.
Jimmy Choo and Off-White first teamed for spring ’18 and made waves with their plastic-wrapped footwear, which has counted Rihanna, Celine Dion, Hailey Baldwin and more as fans.

Eager to nab Chrissy’s look, but don’t love the price tag?  Try this under-$300 option from Schutz, which also features a sheer, tulle-like finish but in a shorter bootie silhouette.

For more of Chrissy Teigen’s style, check out the gallery. 

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

