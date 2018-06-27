Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Silk Dress and Thigh-High Boots for Pizza Date With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got dolled up on Monday for a sweet date night together in Los Angeles.

The model wowed in a striking blue wrap dress, a sleek up-do hairstyle and a chic pair of open-toed thigh-high boots. It was the ultimate look for those West Coast summer nights. Yesterday, Olivia Culpo rocked similar shoes yesterday on social media, proving the style is slowly but surely taking over this season.

Chrissy Teigen CREDIT: Splash

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. CREDIT: Splash

For those looking to get a head start on the trend, Revolve sells an affordable $63 4-inch option online. The only difference is the front opening of the following footwear is more rounded than Teigen’s pointed sole. Either way, this feature allows the feet more space and greater air flow — which is beneficial, as the temperature is only going to get hotter.

By Teigen’s side was her singer husband, who looked handsome in an all-black look that included a printed bomber jacket, a black T-shirt along with matching jeans and sneakers. Though they both could have taken on a star-studded event with their outfits, the duo was apparently just off to get some grub at Vinnie’s Pizza.

Now that the two stars got a night off from their kids, hopefully next time around, they’ll bring out the entire family.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Steps Out in a Skintight Dress With Slinky Heels Just Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Steps Out in Pajama Dress With See-Through Alexander Wang Sandals