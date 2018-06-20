Camila Cabello Goes Pantless in Paris With a Beret & the Cutest Booties

Camila Cabello was off to Paris Tuesday, where she made her way to the NRJ radio station.

The star slipped on an easygoing striped shirt dress and — in true French fashion — she paired it with a chic navy beret. Cabello continued to keep the prints going as she opted for black and white heeled booties.

Camila Cabello was out and about in Paris wearing a striped shirt dress along with black and white printed booties. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her standout shoes were reminiscent of a houndstooth pattern, but it was juxtaposed with a jet-black block heel. Though they’re not exactly like the singer’s, Rocket Dog has a similar boot available online for $46.63.

For anyone nervous about incorporating the bold Cabello-approved style into this season’s looks, at least trying it out won’t break the bank.

Camila Cabello's black and white printed booties. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Plus, both colors within the shoe are neutrals, so they’ll likely work with a variety of outfits. Moreover, adding footwear like Cabello’s to any wardrobe makes a great starting point for fall. It mixes things up from the standard black or nude boot and makes any ensemble more eye-catching — which is an important thing to keep in mind once the sea of similarly colored jackets and tights start coming out next season. Be like Cabello and plan to be different.

See more celebrities who love the no-pants trend.

Want more?

Camila Cabello Commands Stage in See-Through Lace Leggings and Edgy Combat Boots

Camila Cabello Glitters in Plunging Gown & More Celebs Who Sizzled at the Latin Grammys