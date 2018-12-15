8 Stylish Boots to Shop From Macy’s Sale

Macy’s has a major sale on boots right now — through Monday, shoes and boots are selling at 40 percent off.

Whether you’re doing some holiday shopping or treating yourself to a new pair of boots, now’s a great time to shop. Below, we’ve compiled our eight favorite styles to shop from Macy’s current sale.

Circus by Sam Edelman Jenna Booties

Jump on the python boot trend with these shoes. They feature a 2-inch block heel and metallic stud detailing.

Circus by Sam Edelman python boots. CREDIT: Macy's

Nina Danella Evening Booties

Add some drama to your evening look with these Nina boots. They feature a 4-inch stiletto heel and faux feather detailing.

Nina Danella evening booties. CREDIT: Macy's

Khombu Elsa Waterproof Winter Boots

With months of winter snow and slosh ahead, winter boots are a must. This Khombu style features a cozy faux fur lining.

Khombu waterproof winter boots. CREDIT: Macy's

Steve Madden Hills Knit Combat Booties

These combat boots are easily wearable, and perfect for pairing with dresses, jeans or leggings.

Steve Madden knit combat boots. CREDIT: Macy's

Betsey Johnson Wilma Western Booties

Western boots are a big fall ’18 trend. If you don’t own a pair yet, consider these fun ones from Betsey Johnson, which feature plaid fabric and a fun horseshoe buckle.

Betsey Johnson Western booties. CREDIT: Macy's

Marc Fisher Over-the-Knee Boots

These flat, over-the-knee boots are wearable whether you’re in the office, at work or out at night.

Marc Fisher over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Macy's

Nine West Quanette Platform Dress Booties

These booties feature a 4-inch stiletto heel and a 1-inch platform, adding lots of extra height to any look.

Nine West platform booties. CREDIT: Macy's

Bar III Edina Dress Boots

Bring a pop of color to any winter wardrobe with these red-hot boots. They feature a walkable 2-inch kitten heel.

Bar III dress boots. CREDIT: Macy's

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

For more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.

Want More?

6 Unique Gift Ideas for Shoe Lovers — Starting at $11

9 Sparkly Desk-to-Party Accessories to Wear to Your Next Holiday Party

7 Pairs of Python Boots to Buy — Starting at $80