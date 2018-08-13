6 Women’s Boot Trends You’re About to See Everywhere This Fall

Amidst all the colder-weather cliches (pumpkin spice lattes and apple-picking included) there are few things that go together better than fall and boots. To help you stock up on a new pair ahead of the season, we’ve rounded up some seriously stylish options that are making it huge this autumn. Below, shop our favorite picks under $200.
Animal Print
Animal print has already become a street style star and celebrity favorite. Follow Kim Kardashian’s lead with with a pair of snakeskin knee-highs, or get wild with the trend in these leopard-print chelsea boots from Dolce Vita.
Cowboy Boots
If you thought horseback riding gear would never make it out of the stables, think again. Cowboy boots will hit the streets in all sorts of shapes this fall — including traditional styles that hit just below the shin.
Combat Boots
Lug soles and buckle details are bringing the combat boot back in full force — if designers like Proenza Schuler have anything to say about it. Pair this metallic style with jeans and a tee to amp up your go-to weekend look.
Slouchy Boots
The ’80s slouch boot is back and better than ever. Stella McCartney carries an acid wash pair from her fall 2018 collection perfect for those who love a bold style. But if you’re looking for something slightly more subtle, this rich suede bootie — complete with an adjustable tie at the calf — will do the trick just fine.
Victorian Lace-Ups
A corset-style boot will not only help elongate your legs, but add an especially fun twist to your look when paired with modern pieces. Try this wedge version for a more supportive take on the trend.
Sculptural Details
While classic block heels will be popular, architectural heel shapes are also set to make their artistic debut come September. Opt for a boot with a simple body design, like these black Topshop booties, to let the avant-garde details below truly shine.