6 Women’s Boot Trends You’re About to See Everywhere This Fall

Amidst all the colder-weather cliches (pumpkin spice lattes and apple-picking included) there are few things that go together better than fall and boots. To help you stock up on a new pair ahead of the season, we’ve rounded up some seriously stylish options that are making it huge this autumn. Below, shop our favorite picks under $200.

Animal Print

Dolce Vita Women's Macie 2 Fashion Boot CREDIT: Amazon

Animal print has already become a street style star and celebrity favorite. Follow Kim Kardashian’s lead with with a pair of snakeskin knee-highs, or get wild with the trend in these leopard-print chelsea boots from Dolce Vita.

Cowboy Boots

CREDIT: Nordstrom

If you thought horseback riding gear would never make it out of the stables, think again. Cowboy boots will hit the streets in all sorts of shapes this fall — including traditional styles that hit just below the shin.

Combat Boots

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Lug soles and buckle details are bringing the combat boot back in full force — if designers like Proenza Schuler have anything to say about it. Pair this metallic style with jeans and a tee to amp up your go-to weekend look.

Buy: Linea Paolo Teigan Moto Bootie $149.95 Buy it

Slouchy Boots

CREDIT: Nordstrom

The ’80s slouch boot is back and better than ever. Stella McCartney carries an acid wash pair from her fall 2018 collection perfect for those who love a bold style. But if you’re looking for something slightly more subtle, this rich suede bootie — complete with an adjustable tie at the calf — will do the trick just fine.

Victorian Lace-Ups Calvin Klein Jeans Faith Pointy Toe Laced Bootie CREDIT: Nordstrom

A corset-style boot will not only help elongate your legs, but add an especially fun twist to your look when paired with modern pieces. Try this wedge version for a more supportive take on the trend.

Sculptural Details

CREDIT: Nordstrom

While classic block heels will be popular, architectural heel shapes are also set to make their artistic debut come September. Opt for a boot with a simple body design, like these black Topshop booties, to let the avant-garde details below truly shine.