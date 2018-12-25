Sign up for our newsletter today!

6 Handy Shoe and Boot Dryers Guaranteed to Make Your Winter Easier

By Erin E. Clack
Quickly dry your wet boots or shoes with devices like this one from Peet.
CREDIT: Courtesy of L.L. Bean

Rain, snow and sleet — Mother Nature can throw a lot at you, especially in the winter. And few things are more miserable and uncomfortable than walking around in wet, soggy shoes or boots. Luckily, there are handy devices that can dry your footwear in just a few hours (the days of leaving your gear by the fire or radiator to dry are over). From small travel units that slide inside a shoe to larger machines that can tackle multiple pairs of boots at once, there are many different options to choose from. Whether you're a skier, hunter, hiker, snowball fight lover, dog walker or city commuter, these dryers will chase the chill and damp from your shoes. Here are six of our favorite dryers.

Cabela's Boot and Wader Dryer

Cabela's dryer uses convection heat to get your boots dry and toasty by morning — which means no loud fan noise. Wader and hip boot extensions can be purchased separately and attached to the device.

cabelas, boot dryer
Cabela’s Boot and Wader Dryer
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand
Buy: Cabela's Boot and Wader Dryer $40
Buy it

Peet Multi Boot & Glove Dryer

Talk about multitasking. This dryer, available from L.L. Bean, can accommodate not only boots but gloves, too. Or tackle two pairs of boots at once. The device utilizes gentle thermal convection to dry items naturally — and more importantly, silently.

peet, boot dryer, ll bean
Peet Multi Boot & Glove Dryer
CREDIT: Courtesy of L.L. Bean
Buy: Peet Multi Boot & Glove Dryer $100
Buy it

Dr. Dry Electric Shoe/Boot Dryer & Warmer

This PTC heater, which plugs into any wall outlet, dries a wet pair of shoes (and deodorizes them, too) in just one to two hours. If you're heading out on a cold day, it will also warm your footwear to help keep your toes toasty longer. A preset function means you don't have to tinker around to find the right temperature.

dr. dry, shoe dryer
Dr. Dry Shoe Dryer
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand
Buy: Dr. Dry Electric Shoe/Boot Dryer $26
Buy it

Lenz Space Dryer

Ideal for travel, this dryer easily slides into a variety of footwear — from ski boots to trail sneakers — as well as gloves and hats. It features three programmable dry times and protects against overheating so it doesn't damage the materials in your shoes.

lenz, space dryer, boots
Lenz Space Dryer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Backcountry
Buy: Lenz Space Dryer $60
Buy it

DryGuy TurboDry Dryer

Whether you're at home or on the go, DryGuy's travel-friendly device has you covered, thanks to options that allow you to plug it in your house or in your car. Thermal heating vents combined with a powerful fan quickly dry your shoes and boots from heel to toe.

dryguy, shoe dryer
DryGuy TurboDry Dryer
CREDIT: Courtesy of EMS
Buy: DryGuyTurboDry Dryer $40
Buy it

Field & Stream SimpleDry Boot Dryer

A steal at just $20, this hard-working dryer quickly tackles wet boots (or sneakers or cleats or whatever soggy footwear you may have) so you can get back into your gear. It's safe for use with footwear made from a wide range of materials including leather, PVC, rubber, canvas, neoprene, felt and fleece.

field and stream, boot dryer
Field & Stream SimpleDry Boot Dryer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods
Buy: Field & Stream SimpleDry Boot Dryer $20
Buy it

