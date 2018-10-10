5 Genius Storage Ideas to Keep Your Boots Looking Like New This Fall

Just invest in another pair of pricey boots this season? As your wardrobe grows, it’s time to consider some easy options that allow you to safely store your boots.

Whether you’re looking to keep tall boots shapely or prevent them from stinking up a storm, these clever items will help keep them in tip-top condition all fall long.

Whitmore Clear Vue Boot Box

It’s easy to keep boots from collecting dust by storing them in these clear plastic boxes, which also allow for easy identification to save you time getting dressed in the morning.

Whitmore Clear Vue boot box. CREDIT: Amazon

Hootech Boot Shaft Shapers

These adjustable shapers easily slide into the boot shaft to keep a boot’s shape and prevent creases. Plus, they allow for natural air circulation.

Hootech boot shaft shapers. CREDIT: Amazon

Freshenbag Natural Air Fresheners

Slip these natural odor eliminators into the base of boots for a quick way to deodorize. Bonus: they’re also made with bamboo charcoal, making them an eco-friendly option.

Freshenbag natural air fresheners. CREDIT: Amazon

Innoka Boot Rack Organizer

Tired of boots flopping over in the closet and losing their shape? Place your boots upside down on these rods, which fit neatly into the bottom of a closet.

Innoka boot rack organizer. CREDIT: Amazon

Whitmor 4 Section Underbed Boot Bag

If your closet is bursting at the seams, try this under-the-bed storage box to maximize space. It holds up to four pair of tall boots and features heavy-duty handles for easy access.

Whitmor 4 section underbed boot bag. CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

This British Rain Boot Brand Now Has Fashionable Boots You Can Wear Every Day

Bella Hadid Looks Ready for Halloween in an Orange Sweater Dress and Black Boots

Get Ready for Winter With Kate Middleton’s Favorite Boots — and Affordable Look-Alike Options