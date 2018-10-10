5 Genius Storage Ideas to Keep Your Boots Looking Like New This Fall

Just invest in another pair of pricey boots this season? As your wardrobe grows, it’s time to consider some easy options that allow you to safely store your boots.
Whether you’re looking to keep tall boots shapely or prevent them from stinking up a storm, these clever items will help keep them in tip-top condition all fall long.
Whitmore Clear Vue Boot Box
It’s easy to keep boots from collecting dust by storing them in these clear plastic boxes, which also allow for easy identification to save you time getting dressed in the morning.
Hootech Boot Shaft Shapers
These adjustable shapers easily slide into the boot shaft to keep a boot’s shape and prevent creases. Plus, they allow for natural air circulation.
Freshenbag Natural Air Fresheners
Slip these natural odor eliminators into the base of boots for a quick way to deodorize. Bonus: they’re also made with bamboo charcoal, making them an eco-friendly option.
Innoka Boot Rack Organizer
Tired of boots flopping over in the closet and losing their shape? Place your boots upside down on these rods, which fit neatly into the bottom of a closet.
Whitmor 4 Section Underbed Boot Bag
If your closet is bursting at the seams, try this under-the-bed storage box to maximize space. It holds up to four pair of tall boots and features heavy-duty handles for easy access.
