6 White Boots to Still Rock After Labor Day — Starting at $37

Many old-school fashion rules are meant to be broken — i.e. always matching your shoes with your belt — yet few seem more outrageous than shying away from white after Labor Day. Once created to separate old money from new money in the late 19th century, the rule seems anything but applicable today. Not to mention, the color goes with basically everything in your closet and is a nice reprieve from a sea of dark-hued apparel come fall.

With the holiday weekend just around the corner, we’ve rounded up some chic white boots you’ll be eager to rock through the rest of the year and beyond. Below, shop stunning styles from Ellery, Rebecca Minkoff and more.

1. The Western One

Embrace the cowboy boot trend with a white hot style featuring a contrast sole.

2. The Mod One

Front zipper details add a 60s-inspired touch to this sleek pointed toe silhouette.

Kristin Cavallari Satine bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

3. The Slouchy One

Another style resurfacing from decades past, slouchy boots are also set to take root this fall. We love this knee-high version, which looks especially chic when paired with a dress and sheer tights.

Via Spiga V-Naren slouchy boot. CREDIT: Nordstrom

4. The Artsy One

An architectural pick is both luxurious and unexpected.

5. A New Day Flo Kitten Zipper Booties

Kitten heel booties aren’t just chic, but offer a comfortable heel height you can actually walk in all day long. Bonus: This pair from Target is wallet-friendly.

A New Day Flo kitten booties. CREDIT: Bloomingdales

6. The Festive One

A metallic heel makes these booties a perfect party pick.

Mango metallic heel leather ankle boots. CREDIT: Mango

