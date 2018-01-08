8 Tough, Snow-Ready Boots for Kids

Now that winter is showing its wrath in many parts of the country, it’s officially time to stop procrastinating and replace your kids’ outgrown snow boots from last year. Many of the footwear market’s leading performance brands — from Keen to Sorel — make top-notch styles for kids, packed with key features designed to keep kids warm, dry and comfortable for hours of sledding, snowball fights, fort building and more. Here are some of our picks for the season’s best winter boots for both girls and boys — just add snow!

1. Sorel Tofino II boot

This cozy girls’ boot combines style and performance in one sleek package. Designed with 100 grams of insulation to deliver all-day warmth, the Tofino II is fully waterproof and built on a high-traction rubber bottom. A purple textile upper and faux-fur cuff add a touch of fashion flair.

2. The North Face Junior Winter sneaker boot

Thanks to this clever hybrid boot, boys don’t have to give up their beloved sneakers. Featuring a lightweight, runner-inspired bottom, this style isn’t clunky or cumbersome like typical snow boots — allowing kids to be more nimble on their feet. A one-handed cinch-lace system makes the boot easy to get on and off, while reflective accents help keep kids safe as the sun goes down.

3. Kamik Snowfox WP boot

Made in Canada — and Canada knows a thing or two about cold, snowy winters — this colorful waterproof boot is designed with the brand’s patented Zylex liner, featuring a three-layer system that wicks moisture away, traps in body heat and keeps the cold air out. An adjustable snow collar with a bungee lace lock prevents snow from getting in and spoiling the fun. The boot is temperature rated to minus 25 degrees.

4. Keen Basin WP boot

While Keen is well known for its sandals, the brand makes some seriously tough snow boots, too. The Basin style for boys is designed with 200 grams of insulation, a waterproof breathable membrane for complete weather protection and a dual-climate rubber outsole that provides maximum traction in wet, slippery conditions.

5. Bogs Arcata Stripe boot

Don’t let its fashionable design fool you — this boot is built to stand up to the coldest of conditions. Temperature rated to minus 40 degrees, it’s constructed with five-millimeter Neo-Tech waterproof insulation, Max-Wick technology to keep feet dry and DuraFresh odor-eliminating technology. Like the brand’s popular rain boots, this style features pull-on handles that make it easy to get on and off.

6. Ugg Ludvig boot

In addition to its popular sheepskin looks, Ugg makes several stylish snow boots for kids. The sporty Ludvig design features a seam-sealed waterproof construction, cold-blocking Thinsulate lining and, of course, a cozy sheepskin lining. Adjustable bungee-cord closures deliver a custom fit.

7. Merrell Snow Quest Lite boot

The lightest, most flexible boot in Merrell’s kids’ collection, this fun, geometric patterned style is designed with an injection-molded EVA shell with 360-degree flex, helping kids play and run with ease. The boot also features an ultra-warm Thermolite insulated liner that’s removable for easy drying.

8. Tundra Teddy 4 boot

For little guys, Tundra’s Teddy 4 style is decorated with a fun construction vehicles print for a playful touch. The boot has a sturdy lug outsole, fleece insulation and an adjustable hook-and-loop closure. Made in Canada, it’s temperature rated to minus 22 degrees.