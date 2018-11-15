The Easiest Women’s Ugg Styles to Gift This Holiday

There are few things more satisfying than cozying up in some sheepskin Uggs on a nippy winter day, so it’s no wonder they make for foolproof gifts during the holidays.
From shorter ankle boot styles to sparkly slippers she’ll want to wear 24/7, these chic and comfy Ugg styles are sure to please any woman in your life this season.
Ugg Jeovana Waterproof Boot
A waterproof wedge style is lined with Thinsulate for added warmth. It also features an outsole with tread design for safety underfoot.
Ugg Classic Mini II
This shortie style works with everything from a skirt to leggings. It’s the perfect alternative to your favorite pair of sneakers when temperatures start to drop.
Ugg Scuffette II Sparkle
Add some bling to an at-home look with this classic slip-on style with a durable rubber outsole for indoor-outdoor wear.
Ugg Fluff Mini Quilted
This short style borrows its design detail from the popular puffer coat trend to keep ankles toasty.
Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II
A feminine take on the sheepskin trend, this look adds a satin bow to the back of the boot.
Ugg Kasen
The dressed-up bootie is set on a block heel rubber and features a water-resistant suede upper for rainy-day excursions.
Ugg Blayre II
Curly sheepskin adds an animal-inspired touch to this buckle boot set on a wrapped leather heel and lug outsole for added traction on slippery surfaces.
