The Easiest Women’s Ugg Styles to Gift This Holiday

There are few things more satisfying than cozying up in some sheepskin Uggs on a nippy winter day, so it’s no wonder they make for foolproof gifts during the holidays.

From shorter ankle boot styles to sparkly slippers she’ll want to wear 24/7, these chic and comfy Ugg styles are sure to please any woman in your life this season.

Ugg Jeovana Waterproof Boot

A waterproof wedge style is lined with Thinsulate for added warmth. It also features an outsole with tread design for safety underfoot.

Ugg Jeovana Waterproof boot. CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Classic Mini II

This shortie style works with everything from a skirt to leggings. It’s the perfect alternative to your favorite pair of sneakers when temperatures start to drop.

Ugg Classic Mini II CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Scuffette II Sparkle

Add some bling to an at-home look with this classic slip-on style with a durable rubber outsole for indoor-outdoor wear.

Ugg Scuffette II Sparkle CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Fluff Mini Quilted

This short style borrows its design detail from the popular puffer coat trend to keep ankles toasty.

Ugg Mini Fluff Quilted CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II

A feminine take on the sheepskin trend, this look adds a satin bow to the back of the boot.

Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Kasen

The dressed-up bootie is set on a block heel rubber and features a water-resistant suede upper for rainy-day excursions.

Ugg Kasen CREDIT: Zappos

Ugg Blayre II

Curly sheepskin adds an animal-inspired touch to this buckle boot set on a wrapped leather heel and lug outsole for added traction on slippery surfaces.

Ugg Blayre II CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

