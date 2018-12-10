7 Adorable Ugg Styles for Kids of All Ages

The Ugg phenomenon isn’t going anywhere, with styles for kids making must-have gifts this holiday season (heck, even Suri Cruise is a fan of the brand). From festive looks to sturdy boots made to withstand wet weather and outdoor play, we’ve rounded up a range of cozy Uggs perfect for any tot on your shopping list.

Classic Short II Glitter

This all-over glitter style is pretty in pink — the perfect way to add some sparkle and shine to the season.

Kids Classic short II glitter CREDIT: Zappos

Bixbee

A cozy baby-friendly style is done in super soft terry inside and out. It also features a sole with silicone tread to keep feet stable.

Ugg kids Bixbee CREDIT: Zappos

Cozy II Metallic

Keep feet warm inside as well as out with this classic scuff style with cozy sheepskin that spills over the top.

Ugg kids cozy II metallic CREDIT: Zappos

Hilmar Hiker

This classic hiker with speed lacing features a sealed seam construction for waterproofing, then picks up a durable outsole for battling the elements under foot.

Ugg kids Hilmar Hiker CREDIT: Zappos

Ludvig

A rugged waterproof style is lined with Thinsulate for added warmth, while a sheepskin-lined footbed keeps feet extra cozy.

Ugg kids Ludvig CREDIT: Zappos

Puffer Boot

This quilted boot is lined with fleece for added insulation from moisture and cold. Team it with a puffer jacket for the perfect winter-ready look.

Kex Sparkle

Shine on this holiday season in a silver metallic style with a pre-treated upper that repels water and stains.

Ugg kids Kex sparkle CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

