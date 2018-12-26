8 Must-Have Thigh-High Boots at Every Price Point — Starting at $78

Whether Michelle Obama’s glittery Balenciaga thigh-high boots inspired you to get a pair of your own or not, we’d say the silhouette is a must-have either way.

Thigh-highs can be the perfect complement to a minidress or oversized sweatshirt — just ask Ariana Grande or Hailey Baldwin. And the style can easily work with jeans, leggings or shorts.

From over-the-knee stilettos to block heels, we rounded up eight pairs that boast a range of price points (from $78 to $382). Shop these options below — plus, most are on sale.

Jessica Simpson Laken Boot

The Laken boot by Jessica Simpson is the classic over-the-knee boot you need in your closet. The black suede style, on sale at 40 percent off, sits on a 4-inch heel.

Jessica Simpson Laken over-the-knee boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Steve Madden Brinkley Boot

Comfort meets style in Steve Madden’s Brinkley thigh-highs. The block-heel boot, now 20 percent off, is detailed with stretchy microsuede and a pointed toe.

Katy Perry The Idolize Boot

This stretch satin thigh-high boot by Katy Perry gives your shoe collection a pop, thanks to its leopard-print pattern. The heeled style is 40 percent off.

Katy Perry The Idolize boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Tony Bianco Dahlia Boot

The red leather boot from Tony Bianco features a pointed toe and a stretchy rib-knit shaft in order to get that skintight effect. Plus, it’s 40 percent off.

Tony Bianco Dahlia thigh-high boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Walker Boot

Kelsi Dagger’s Walker over-the-knee boot is made to fit wider calves. Seen in saddle leather, this shoe is detailed with an almond toe and is lifted by a 3-inch chunky heel.

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Walker boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Gamora Boot

At 25 percent off, Jeffrey Campbell’s Gamora boot is the ultimate New Year’s Eve shoe. The stiletto makes a statement with its metal mesh, and it’s wrapped in clear fabric.

Jeffrey Campbell Gamora boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Kenneth Cole New York Galway Boot

The chocolate suede boot by Kenneth Cole offers a tapered cone heel and is 40 percent off.

Kenneth Cole Galway thigh-high boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Stuart Weitzman Eloise Boot

Stuart Weitzman’s Eloise thigh-high boots are available now at 50 percent off. The black suede pull-on style hugs your legs and offers a rounded toe and almond-shaped column heel.

