8 Must-Have Thigh-High Boots at Every Price Point — Starting at $78

Whether Michelle Obama’s glittery Balenciaga thigh-high boots inspired you to get a pair of your own or not, we’d say the silhouette is a must-have either way.
Thigh-highs can be the perfect complement to a minidress or oversized sweatshirt — just ask Ariana Grande or Hailey Baldwin. And the style can easily work with jeans, leggings or shorts.
From over-the-knee stilettos to block heels, we rounded up eight pairs that boast a range of price points (from $78 to $382). Shop these options below — plus, most are on sale.
Jessica Simpson Laken Boot
The Laken boot by Jessica Simpson is the classic over-the-knee boot you need in your closet. The black suede style, on sale at 40 percent off, sits on a 4-inch heel.
Steve Madden Brinkley Boot
Comfort meets style in Steve Madden’s Brinkley thigh-highs. The block-heel boot, now 20 percent off, is detailed with stretchy microsuede and a pointed toe.
Katy Perry The Idolize Boot
This stretch satin thigh-high boot by Katy Perry gives your shoe collection a pop, thanks to its leopard-print pattern. The heeled style is 40 percent off.
Tony Bianco Dahlia Boot
The red leather boot from Tony Bianco features a pointed toe and a stretchy rib-knit shaft in order to get that skintight effect. Plus, it’s 40 percent off.
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Walker Boot
Kelsi Dagger’s Walker over-the-knee boot is made to fit wider calves. Seen in saddle leather, this shoe is detailed with an almond toe and is lifted by a 3-inch chunky heel.
Jeffrey Campbell Gamora Boot
At 25 percent off, Jeffrey Campbell’s Gamora boot is the ultimate New Year’s Eve shoe. The stiletto makes a statement with its metal mesh, and it’s wrapped in clear fabric.
Kenneth Cole New York Galway Boot
The chocolate suede boot by Kenneth Cole offers a tapered cone heel and is 40 percent off.
Stuart Weitzman Eloise Boot
Stuart Weitzman’s Eloise thigh-high boots are available now at 50 percent off. The black suede pull-on style hugs your legs and offers a rounded toe and almond-shaped column heel.
