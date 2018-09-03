Slip-Resistant Shoes to Shop for Work, Outdoor and Casual Wear

Maintaining a solid footing when heading to the bus is just as important as on the job site.

According to SATRA, an independent research and testing organization established in the UK in 1919, and leading technical authority for footwear and leather that tests products and components across a wide range of industry sectors, slips and trips are the most common cause of major injuries at work. However, it notes, a significant number of slip accidents also occur in the home during sports and recreation.

Since most industrial environments such as factories and construction sites make such footwear mandatory for workers, there are plenty of soft to safety-toe work boots to choose from that offer slip-resistant outsoles. Since work environments can encounter a range of slippery surfaces including those with water and oil, companies will typically advise employees on the particular level of slip-resistance required.

Workers in the healthcare and hospitality industries also come in contact with a range of slippery surfaces and are often required to wear shoes that will protect them. Here, clogs styles are among the most popular, available in classic black for kitchen duty to colorful print versions color-cued to match scrubs.

Did you know that more and everyday shoe brands are adding slip-resistant outsoles to their collections to keep you protected wherever your day takes you? However, there are currently no government regulations placing standards on slip-resistance. It is up to individual companies to due their due diligence in testing their products through range of independent labs, associations and universities. So, if you want to check the degree of slip-resistance of shoes you may be considering, it’s best to contact the manufacturer for any details.

Here, FN has compiled a range of styles from work boots to rain boots that offer both men and women enhanced protection on slippery surfaces. For detailed information about the testing of outsoles, it is best to contact the individual manufacturer.

Men’s Ariat Skyline Slip-On

This rugged slip-on fears a protective toe guard that resists abrasions, EVA midsole for shock absorption and Dual-density Duratread outsole with aggressive tread design.

Men’s Ariat Skyline slip-On CREDIT: Zappos

Men’s Blundstone BL1306

A classic dress-casual Chelsea boot is designed with a shock protection system that helps disperse shock at the heel, removable cushioned footbed and TPU outsole.

Men’s Blundstone BL1306. CREDIT: Zappos

Men’s Keen Utility Flint Mid

Tradesmen can step into this hiking-inspired boot detailed in waterproof nubuck leather with breathable mesh inserts for enhanced flow and plush tongue, and padded tongue and collar for added comfort.

Men’s Keen Utility Flint mid. CREDIT: Zappos

Women’s Crocs CitiLane Roka Metallic Slip-On

This lightweight slip-on style features a proprietary Croslite footbed for enhanced comfort and breathable perforated upper.

Women’s Crocs CitiLane Roka metallic slip-On. CREDIT: Zappos

Women’s Bogs Auburn Slip-On Boot

A waterproof rubber Chelsea-inspired boot is lined with DuraFresh technology to fight odors and cushioned footbed for added comfort.

Women’s Bogs Auburn slip-on boot. CREDIT: Zappos

Women’s Dansko Pro XP

Designed for the medical and hospitality markets, this classic clog design is done in leather that’s easy to maintain with soap and water, while a leather-lined foam footbed absorbs and evaporates perspiration.

Women’s Dansko Pro XP. CREDIT: Zappos

