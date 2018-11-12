This Is the Best-Selling Hiking Boot You’ll Find Online From Outdoor Specialty Stores

While the outdoor marketplace is flooded with hiking boots, Lowa has the best-selling style on speciality retail’s e-commerce platforms.

According to data provided by The NPD Group Inc., the Lowa Renegade GTX Mid is the best seller in terms of dollars sold on outdoor and sports speciality websites. The sales were recorded during the 12-month period ending August 2018.

The Renegade GTX Mid features a rugged and tough nubuck upper, Gore-Tex waterproof lining and a Vibram Evo outsole for grip on any terrain. The style retails for $230 and is available in men’s and women’s sizing.

Lowa Renegade GTX Mid CREDIT: Lowa

While Lowa secured the top spot, it’s Merrell and Salomon that had the most styles in the top 10. The labels have three models each on the list.

For Merrell, the best-selling styles are the Moab 2 Mid WP, the Moab 2 Vent and the Moab 2 WP Low. The boots range in price from $100 to $130. Salomon’s looks, which range in price from $165 to $230, include the X Ultra 3 Mid GTX, the X Ultra Mid 2 GTX and the Quest 4D III GTX.

Lowa and Merrell were among the brands to showcase fall ’19 shoes last week at Outdoor Retailer Winter Market in Denver. Top shoes from the two include the Lowa Molveno cold weather lifestyle boot and the Merrell Zion casual light hiker.

