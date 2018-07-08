6 Cute Women’s Rain Boots & Shoes for Summer Showers

Drizzle or downpour. Be ready with a pair of summer-friendly rain boots that will keep you cool and dry. These novelty takes on popular boot and shoe silhouettes keep heights to a minimum, focusing on low-cut Chelsea and sneakers styles to skimmers.

What makes these looks all the more wearable is they can do double duty as everyday shoes, so there’s no need to tote along an extra pair of shoes for office wear.

Here, FN has selected a wardrobe of rain boot styles that have you covered well into fall.

1. Bogs Amanda Slip-On Boot

A Chelsea-inspired style with Max-Wick lining to keep feet dry, cushioned footbed and DuraFresj bio-technology for odor control.

2. Rocket Dog Rainy

This floral print rainboot mimics a high-top sneaker with its functional laces and reinforced toe.

3. Lauren Ralph Lauren Tricia

A harness boot with side gores and back tab for easy entry features a padded insole for enhanced comfort.

4. Crocs Freesail Shorty Rain Boot

This pull-on style is lightweight and sports rubber outsole pods for enhanced traction and durability.

5. Ugg Sienna

A mid-calf pull-on style leaves plenty of room for tucking in a pair of leggings or skinny jeans.

6. Melissa Vivienne Westwood + Space Love V

A classic skimmer is made waterproof, then picks up an ornament trim for a look that can be worn indoors as well as outdoors.

