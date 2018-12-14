Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Cutest Kids’ Rainboots to Shop

By Samantha Peters
Having the proper pair of rainboots is key to staying comfortable in wet weather. If you’re in the market for the perfect pick for your tot, you’re in luck. Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of cute styles for kids to keep them dry during any activity, whether it’s running errands with mom, posing adorably in a family portrait or gleefully splashing through puddles.

Crocs Kids’ Handle It Rainboot 

Brighten up any dreary day with this vibrant pick from Crocs, offering a lightweight construction and large side handles for easy on-and-off access.

Crocs Kids' Handle It Rain Boot 
Crocs Kids’ Handle It rainboot
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Crocs Kids' Handle It Rainboot $34
buy it

Sperry Kids Saltwater Boot

Perfect for transitioning into winter, this mini duck boot is not only waterproof, but also offers micro-fleece lining and a cushioned insole for extra warmth and plushness.

Sperry Kids Saltwater Boot
Sperry Kids Saltwater Boot
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Who What Wear Baylee Sneakers $52
Buy it

M&F Western Kids Sophia

This lovely floral look features a chunky lug sole for added traction on slippery surfaces.

M&F Western Kids Sophia
M&F Western Kids Sophia
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: M&F Western Kids Sophia $28
Buy it

Hunter Kids Original Kids’ First Classic Rainboot 

Beloved by Prince George, this classic Hunter style includes a flatter sole, a significantly rounded toe and a wide upper to make walking a breeze.

Hunter Kids Original Kids' First Classic Rain Boot 
Hunter Kids Original Kids’ First Classic rainboot.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Hunter Kids Original Classic Rainboot $55
Buy it

Hunter Kids Original Chelsea Gloss 

Or opt for a stylish high-gloss Chelsea boot, like this bright style that’s also from Hunter.

Hunter Kids Original Chelsea Gloss 
Hunter Kids Original Chelsea Gloss
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Hunter Kids Original Chelsea Gloss $53
Buy it

Western Chief Kids Limited Edition Printed Rainboots 

Help your tot rep his or her favorite superhero with this Superman-inspired pick.

Western Chief Kids Limited Edition Printed Rain Boots 
Western Chief kids limited edition printed rain boots <span style="font-family:-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;font-size:16px;"> </span>
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Western Chief Kids Limited Edition Printed Rainboots $40
Buy it

Bogs Kids Riley

Complete with shock-absorbing technology, convenient pull tabs and a moisture-wicking lining, these Bogs booties are designed for ultimate comfort during all kinds of wet-weather play.

Bogs Kids Riley
Bogs Kids Riley
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Bogs Kids Riley $60
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

