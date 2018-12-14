The Cutest Kids’ Rainboots to Shop

Having the proper pair of rainboots is key to staying comfortable in wet weather. If you’re in the market for the perfect pick for your tot, you’re in luck. Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of cute styles for kids to keep them dry during any activity, whether it’s running errands with mom, posing adorably in a family portrait or gleefully splashing through puddles.

Crocs Kids’ Handle It Rainboot

Brighten up any dreary day with this vibrant pick from Crocs, offering a lightweight construction and large side handles for easy on-and-off access.

Crocs Kids’ Handle It rainboot CREDIT: Amazon

Sperry Kids Saltwater Boot

Perfect for transitioning into winter, this mini duck boot is not only waterproof, but also offers micro-fleece lining and a cushioned insole for extra warmth and plushness.

Sperry Kids Saltwater Boot CREDIT: Zappos

M&F Western Kids Sophia

This lovely floral look features a chunky lug sole for added traction on slippery surfaces.

M&F Western Kids Sophia CREDIT: Zappos

Hunter Kids Original Kids’ First Classic Rainboot

Beloved by Prince George, this classic Hunter style includes a flatter sole, a significantly rounded toe and a wide upper to make walking a breeze.

Hunter Kids Original Kids’ First Classic rainboot. CREDIT: Zappos

Hunter Kids Original Chelsea Gloss

Or opt for a stylish high-gloss Chelsea boot, like this bright style that’s also from Hunter.

Hunter Kids Original Chelsea Gloss CREDIT: Zappos

Western Chief Kids Limited Edition Printed Rainboots

Help your tot rep his or her favorite superhero with this Superman-inspired pick.

Western Chief kids limited edition printed rain boots <span style="font-family:-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;font-size:16px;"> </span> CREDIT: Zappos

Bogs Kids Riley

Complete with shock-absorbing technology, convenient pull tabs and a moisture-wicking lining, these Bogs booties are designed for ultimate comfort during all kinds of wet-weather play.

Bogs Kids Riley CREDIT: Zappos

