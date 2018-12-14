The Cutest Kids’ Rainboots to Shop

Having the proper pair of rainboots is key to staying comfortable in wet weather. If you’re in the market for the perfect pick for your tot, you’re in luck. Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of cute styles for kids to keep them dry during any activity, whether it’s running errands with mom, posing adorably in a family portrait or gleefully splashing through puddles.
Crocs Kids’ Handle It Rainboot
Brighten up any dreary day with this vibrant pick from Crocs, offering a lightweight construction and large side handles for easy on-and-off access.
Sperry Kids Saltwater Boot
Perfect for transitioning into winter, this mini duck boot is not only waterproof, but also offers micro-fleece lining and a cushioned insole for extra warmth and plushness.
M&F Western Kids Sophia
This lovely floral look features a chunky lug sole for added traction on slippery surfaces.
Hunter Kids Original Kids’ First Classic Rainboot
Beloved by Prince George, this classic Hunter style includes a flatter sole, a significantly rounded toe and a wide upper to make walking a breeze.
Hunter Kids Original Chelsea Gloss
Or opt for a stylish high-gloss Chelsea boot, like this bright style that’s also from Hunter.
Western Chief Kids Limited Edition Printed Rainboots
Help your tot rep his or her favorite superhero with this Superman-inspired pick.
Bogs Kids Riley
Complete with shock-absorbing technology, convenient pull tabs and a moisture-wicking lining, these Bogs booties are designed for ultimate comfort during all kinds of wet-weather play.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
7 Adorable Ugg Styles for Kids of All Ages
Everyone in Your Family Will Want These $15 Sock Advent Calendars From Target
7 Adorably Festive Shoes Your Baby Can Wear for Photos With Santa