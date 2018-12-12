7 Pairs of Python Boots to Buy — Starting at $80

Rihanna stole the show in the trend two months ago at a Fenty Beauty party in Sydney. In November, Kylie Jenner joined the movement while out and about in a pair of Yeezy boots. And last weekend at the Jingle Ball in New York, Katie Holmes sported shoes of her own featuring one of the season’s biggest ideas — snakeskin.
Python prints have taken over apparel and accessories, and while there are a variety of silhouettes done in the snaky finish, boots are definitely the way to go if you want to dip your toe in the trend — there are countless colors and price points to fit every personality and budget. Shop our picks below.
Mango Snake-Effect Ankle Boots
These Mango boots are a sleek choice with the perfect hue for the holidays. A burgundy and red faux-snake print is featured on the upper, while the heel boasts a 3-inch stiletto.
Aldo Aurella Boots
The Aurella ankle boot by Aldo in black and white serves as a neutral option. This transitional style’s key features include an almond toe, block heel and zipper closure.
& Other Stories Velvet Snake Ankle Boots
For a more subdued version that still offers a fashionable touch, try the snake ankle boots by & Other Stories. The velvet shoe doesn’t boast an overt snake print, but showcases discreet reptilian-like scales.
Free People Lillian Heel Boots
For bold color, Free People’s Lillian heel boots are a vibrant option. The red leather ankle booties feature a block heel, rounded toe and padded footbed and can easily work for with a cool denim look.
Marc Jacobs Rocket Chelsea Boots
Looking for a more luxe option? Marc Jacobs Rocket chelsea boots are both high-fashion and practical. The slip-on style features a leather outsole and footbed, back pull-tabs and a chunky heel.
ATP Atelier Clusia 45 Snake Embossed Boots
On the higher end of the spectrum are a pair of kitten-heeled booties by way of ATP Atelier. Originally priced at $593, the leather snake-embossed boots are a steal at the current 50 percent off price tag.
Schutz Snakeskin Design Boots
Look no further than Schutz for knee-highs that hit on both trend and quality. The brand’s gray snakeskin design is offered in 100-percent leather with a mid-high block heel.
