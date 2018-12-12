7 Pairs of Python Boots to Buy — Starting at $80

Rihanna stole the show in the trend two months ago at a Fenty Beauty party in Sydney. In November, Kylie Jenner joined the movement while out and about in a pair of Yeezy boots. And last weekend at the Jingle Ball in New York, Katie Holmes sported shoes of her own featuring one of the season’s biggest ideas — snakeskin.

Python prints have taken over apparel and accessories, and while there are a variety of silhouettes done in the snaky finish, boots are definitely the way to go if you want to dip your toe in the trend — there are countless colors and price points to fit every personality and budget. Shop our picks below.

Mango Snake-Effect Ankle Boots

These Mango boots are a sleek choice with the perfect hue for the holidays. A burgundy and red faux-snake print is featured on the upper, while the heel boasts a 3-inch stiletto.

Mango snake-effect ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango.com

Aldo Aurella Boots

The Aurella ankle boot by Aldo in black and white serves as a neutral option. This transitional style’s key features include an almond toe, block heel and zipper closure.

Aldo Aurella boots CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldoshoes.com

& Other Stories Velvet Snake Ankle Boots

For a more subdued version that still offers a fashionable touch, try the snake ankle boots by & Other Stories. The velvet shoe doesn’t boast an overt snake print, but showcases discreet reptilian-like scales.

& Other Stories Velvet Snake Ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stories.com

Free People Lillian Heel Boots

For bold color, Free People’s Lillian heel boots are a vibrant option. The red leather ankle booties feature a block heel, rounded toe and padded footbed and can easily work for with a cool denim look.

Marc Jacobs Rocket Chelsea Boots

Looking for a more luxe option? Marc Jacobs Rocket chelsea boots are both high-fashion and practical. The slip-on style features a leather outsole and footbed, back pull-tabs and a chunky heel.

ATP Atelier Clusia 45 Snake Embossed Boots

On the higher end of the spectrum are a pair of kitten-heeled booties by way of ATP Atelier. Originally priced at $593, the leather snake-embossed boots are a steal at the current 50 percent off price tag.

ATP Atelier Clusia 45 Snake Embossed boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch.com

Schutz Snakeskin Design Boots

Look no further than Schutz for knee-highs that hit on both trend and quality. The brand’s gray snakeskin design is offered in 100-percent leather with a mid-high block heel.

Schutz Snakeskin Design boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch.com

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through to see celebrities in python boots.

Want more?

What to Wear to a Wine & Cheese Party During the Holidays

6 Unique Gift Ideas for Shoe Lovers — Starting at $11

The Royals Love These 5 Sneaker Brands