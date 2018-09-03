5 Best Places to Shop for Boots This Fall

Fall is right around the corner, which means boot season is almost upon us. And while there are a ton of styles and silhouettes to choose from, it can be overwhelming on where to even begin to shop.

To help you figure out the best places for your search, check out the list below that have notable curated assortments. These retailers offer a range of price points, with many putting a specific spotlight on boots that are available right now.

With booties, over-the-knee silhouettes and a wide range of comfort styles, Nordstrom is your go-to for a great assortment of both luxury and contemporary designs.

Net-a-Porter

For the trend seekers, Net-a-porter.com has a selection of designer boots that go beyond the classics. Check out a variety of styles that will for sure make a statement.

Macy’s

The retailer has put fall boots on the forefront, showcasing styles in metallics and animal prints at affordable price points.

Farfetch

The online retailer is currently featuring a shoe spotlight on boots. From iconic brands including Prada, Gucci and Jimmy Choo to emerging designers such as ATP Atelier and Fauzian Jeunesse, Farfetch has curated an impressive selection for the fall season.

Zappos

The choice is yours at Zappos.com. The e-tailer’s list of boot types goes on and on. Take your pick from cowboy boots, winter and rain boots, booties, knee-high boots and many more.



