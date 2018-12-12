The Best Shoes to Gift the Outdoorsman in Your Life

There’s not one type of outdoorsman. Some people love to hike, some are into water sports and others can’t wait to hit a rock wall. And there are shoes for every type of activity: insulated picks perfect for the cold-weather hiker, durable pairs for the mountain man and more. We’ve rounded up a range of styles made for every outdoorsman on your list this season. Shop them all below from brands such as Merrell, Adidas and others.

For the Cold-Weather Hiker

Cold weather is no problem for the Merrell Thermo Freeze Mid Waterproof. The style boasts the acclaimed Vibram Arctic Grip outsole, built to maintain grip in icy conditions. It also features the brand’s M Select insulation to keep feet warm.

Merrell Thermo Freeze Mid Waterproof CREDIT: Merrell

For the All-Terrain Hiker

Approach shoes are a popular style among hikers because they’re built for walking long distances and they often featuring top-notch outsoles for upgraded traction. And the Salewa Wildfire Pro is a great example of this, featuring a Vibram outsole and a durable upper shell.

Salewa Wildfire Pro CREDIT: Backcountry.com

For the Trail Runner

For the runner who loves to hit the trails, the Adidas Outdoor Terrex Agravic XT GTX is a solid choice — it’s built with waterproof lining and a grippy rubber outsole.

Adidas Outdoor Terrex Agravic XT GTX CREDIT: Adidas Outdoor

For the One Who Loves Water Sports

The Columbia Drainmaker IV is a multisport shoe with the ability to drain water and dry quickly, boasting drainage ports in the midsole and a synthetic and mesh upper.

Columbia Drainmaker IV CREDIT: Backcountry.com

For the Rock Climber

The La Sportiva Cobra Eco is a green version of the brand’s original style of the same name: It’s built with a biodegradable leather upper and its Frixion Eco sole is made from the recycled rubber used during the manufacturing of its other shoes.

La Sportiva Cobra Eco CREDIT: Backcountry.com

For All Outdoorsman

Not all outdoor shoes have to be performance-based. The 8-inch Bean Boot by L.L. Bean is a great classic look when it’s time to relax a bit.

L.L. Bean 8-inch Bean Boot CREDIT: L.L. Bean

For the Mountaineer

Mountaineering boots are ideal when climbing tough terrain, and the Scarpa Charmoz style is a great option for a gritty trek. It’s lightweight and built with an OutDry waterproof membrane and a grippy Vibram Mulaz S outsole.

Scarpa Charmoz CREDIT: Backcountry.com

