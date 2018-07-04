Check Out the New FN!

9 Best Winter Boot Sales on 4th of July That Will Prepare You for the Winter Ahead

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
The 4th of July sales are underway. But, don’t think they’re limited to spring and summer merchandise. Many retailers still have cold weather footwear in stock from last fall and winter, and they’re eager to clear out in order to make room for new merchandise.

Since the design of performance product doesn’t change as quickly as fashion looks, no one will ever know you’re wearing last season’s styles. And, when the first cold snap hits, you won’t have to fight mall crowds or pay enhanced shipping costs for overnight delivery from online retailers.

Discounts are also deep, with some boots cut in price nearly 50 percent. And, don’t forget about the kids. It’s more than likely they will have outgrown last year’s boots, so check their shoe size and have a pair waiting in the wings.

Here, FN has done the shopping for you with a line-up of price-slashed styles for men, women and kids.

1. Women’s Tundra Diana

A water-resistant shaft keeps feet dry while the rubber outsole provides traction under foot.

Tundra Boots Diana

Buy: Tundra Boots Diana Boot $49.99
Buy it

 

2. Women’s Sperry Saltwater Misty

The classic duck-inspired style sports a leather shaft with lacing and buckle closure, with a cozy micro-fleece lining.

Sperry Saltwater Misty

Buy: Sperry Saltwater Misty Boot $122.99
Buy it

 

3. Women’s Pajar Canada Ava

This vegetable-tanned leather waterproof style picks up a knit wool collar for some cozy warmth, while a removable cushioned insole provides enhanced comfort.

Women’s Pajar Canada Ava

Buy: Women’s Pajar Canada Ava Boot $111
Buy it

 

4. Men’s Sorel 1964 Premium T CVS Boot

Get ready for any weather with this seam-sealed waterproof rubber boot that keeps feet warm in temperatures of 40-below zero.

Men’s Sorel 1964 Premium T CVS Boot

Buy: Men’s Sorel 1964 Premium T CVS Boot $83.95
Buy it

 

5. Men’s Rockport World Explorer Waterproof High Boot

This lace-up style is lined with cozy fleece, while a moisture-wicking and anti-bacterial lining keeps feet fresh and cool.

Men’s Rockport World Explorer Waterproof High Boot

 

Buy: Men’s Rockport World Explorer Waterproof High Boot $97.97
Buy it

 

6. Men’s Ugg Butte Bomber Duck Boot

This waterproof style features a natural wool lining that naturally wicks away moisture while the eVent membrane offers protection from temperatures as low as 20-below zero.

Men’s Ugg Butte Bomber Duck Boot

Buy: Men’s Ugg Butte Bomber Duck Boot $129.95
Buy it

 

7. Kids’ Keen Elsa Boot

This toddler boot features a water-resistant polyurethane upper, fleece collar and breathable mesh lining.

Kids’ Keen Elsa Boot

Buy: MKids’ Keen Elsa Boot $47.94
Buy it

 

8. Kids’ Kamik Rocket2

An adjustable belt design around the instep and drawstring collar offers a customized fit for added protection from the weather, while a removable liner wicks away perspiration.

Kids’ Kamik Rocket2

Buy: Kids’ Kamik Rocket2 Boot $39.99
Buy it

9. Kids’ Bogs Classic Axel

Easy to slip on and off, this waterproof rubber style features a contoured EVA insole with DuraFresh anti-odor protection.

Kids’ Bogs Classic Axel

Buy: Kids’ Bogs Classic Axel Boot $55.99
Buy it

 

