9 Best Winter Boot Sales on 4th of July That Will Prepare You for the Winter Ahead

The 4th of July sales are underway. But, don’t think they’re limited to spring and summer merchandise. Many retailers still have cold weather footwear in stock from last fall and winter, and they’re eager to clear out in order to make room for new merchandise.

Since the design of performance product doesn’t change as quickly as fashion looks, no one will ever know you’re wearing last season’s styles. And, when the first cold snap hits, you won’t have to fight mall crowds or pay enhanced shipping costs for overnight delivery from online retailers.

Discounts are also deep, with some boots cut in price nearly 50 percent. And, don’t forget about the kids. It’s more than likely they will have outgrown last year’s boots, so check their shoe size and have a pair waiting in the wings.

Here, FN has done the shopping for you with a line-up of price-slashed styles for men, women and kids.

1. Women’s Tundra Diana

A water-resistant shaft keeps feet dry while the rubber outsole provides traction under foot.

2. Women’s Sperry Saltwater Misty

The classic duck-inspired style sports a leather shaft with lacing and buckle closure, with a cozy micro-fleece lining.

3. Women’s Pajar Canada Ava

This vegetable-tanned leather waterproof style picks up a knit wool collar for some cozy warmth, while a removable cushioned insole provides enhanced comfort.

4. Men’s Sorel 1964 Premium T CVS Boot

Get ready for any weather with this seam-sealed waterproof rubber boot that keeps feet warm in temperatures of 40-below zero.

5. Men’s Rockport World Explorer Waterproof High Boot

This lace-up style is lined with cozy fleece, while a moisture-wicking and anti-bacterial lining keeps feet fresh and cool.

6. Men’s Ugg Butte Bomber Duck Boot

This waterproof style features a natural wool lining that naturally wicks away moisture while the eVent membrane offers protection from temperatures as low as 20-below zero.

7. Kids’ Keen Elsa Boot

This toddler boot features a water-resistant polyurethane upper, fleece collar and breathable mesh lining.

8. Kids’ Kamik Rocket2

An adjustable belt design around the instep and drawstring collar offers a customized fit for added protection from the weather, while a removable liner wicks away perspiration.

9. Kids’ Bogs Classic Axel

Easy to slip on and off, this waterproof rubber style features a contoured EVA insole with DuraFresh anti-odor protection.

