The Best Insoles for Hiking, According to Thousands of Reviews on Amazon

Sore, achy feet can distract you from enjoying even the most beautiful hike. That’s why, in order to avoid this, you’ll want to opt for a pair of insoles specifically designed to make your hiking boots more comfortable.
When choosing the right insoles for your feet, there are a few factors to consider. First, you’ll want to determine where and how much support you need — whether in the front, heel or arch of the foot — and pay special attention to the placement and level of cushioning. For odor-control, a pair with anti-microbial or moisture-wicking properties is key, while an elongated insole is great for people who have wide feet.
To help you find your perfect match, we’ve rounded up the most highly-rated hiking insoles on Amazon tailored towards a range of individual needs.
For overall comfort and support
Featuring over 2,000 customer reviews on Amazon — 65 percent of which are five stars — these Timberland insoles are designed to adapt to nearly any foot shape. OrthoLite technology offers extra cushioning in high-impact areas like the heel and the ball of the foot, while special shock-absorbing cones also redistribute pressure throughout the foot and minimize fatigue.
For wide feet
Designed to fit between 3E and 6E footwear, these Superfeet insoles feature an extra wide shape, high arch and deep heel cup for heavy-duty shock absorption. On top of all that, they have a high-density foam layer for a plush feel underfoot, as well as a stabilizer cap to keep the foot in place and reduce stress on the ankles and knees.
For odor-control
These insoles from Powerstep feature an anti-microbial fabric that not only fights odor-causing bacteria from forming, but also reduces heat and friction to keep smelly feet at bay. Offered in a super lightweight finish, they feature EVA foam cushioning for long-lasting support without weighing you down. As an added bonus, they’re designed to fit a range of outdoor boot styles, so you can also easily wear them with ski or snow boots — no trimming required.
For those on a budget
While not as high-tech as the rest of our options, these $12 gel inserts will still offer adequate comfort and support. They feature a honeycomb design for shock-absorption, as well as a textured base to prevent slippage within the shoe. What’s more, they also help mitigate stinky feet via a breathable, antimicrobial material and can easily be thrown in the washing machine for an easy clean after multiple wears.
