These $28 Combat Boots Are So Popular, They’re Going Viral

Combat boots are set to be a huge trend this season. To help you find the perfect pair, we’ve scoured the internet high and low to see which styles people are already loving — and this option from Daily Shoes is quickly topping the list.

The brand’s military combat boots for women have a whopping 3,289 customer reviews on Amazon, more than half of which are five stars. Retailing for as low as $28, the midcalf style features sleek buckle details and comes in 24 versatile colors perfect for completing any wardrobe. But it’s more than just their aesthetic shoppers are raving about. In addition to featuring a surprisingly plush insole, the pair is equipped with a hidden interior pocket — so you can go completely purse-free on days when you need to carry only a few essentials (like credit cards, keys and even a phone charger).

Another bonus? Customers also noted that the boot is super-roomy up top, making it a perfect pick for people who have larger calves.

So what are you waiting for? Shop the in-demand style just in time for fall.

Daily Shoes Women’s Military Combat Boots

Want More?

These $25 Comfy Heels Are a No. 1 Best-Seller on Amazon

These Insanely Stylish Mules Look Expensive — But They’re All Under $35 At Target

5 Stylish Women’s Cowboy Boots Made With Plenty of Room for Your Calve