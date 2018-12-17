The Top Holiday Sales to Find the Best Boot Deals

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift or are in the market to buy a new pair of boots for yourself, now’s the time to stock up on must-have styles. Just in time for the holidays, tons of retailers are offering major discounts— up to 70 percent off — on cold-weather boots. Below, we’ve rounded up all the best deals worth checking out from retailers including Macy’s, Nordstrom, J.C. Penney and more.

Clarks

For a limited time, take 40 percent off most Clarks shoes and boots with code WINTER at checkout.

J.C. Penney

Select over-the-knee and ankle boot styles are up to 70 percent off at Jcpenney.com.

Macy’s

Get up to 70 percent off on chic styles from designer brands like Coach and Michael Kors to mass-market labels like Steve Madden and Vince Camuto.

Nine West

Some of the season’s hottest boot styles, like western ankle boots and Victorian lace-ups, are up to 75 percent off online.

Nordstrom

Hunter, Frye, Tory Burch and more designer boots are up to 50 percent off.

Rockport

Known for its comfort shoes, Rockport is offering 30 percent off plus free shipping on its entire site when you use code HOLIDAY30 at checkout.

Sorel

The brand that specializes in cold-weather boots is offering up to 50 percent off snow boots, with $6 expedited shipping on orders of $100 or more for fast holiday delivery.

Stuart Weitzman

Beloved by countless celebrities, Stuart Weitzman boots, flats and sandals are up to 50 percent off. Plus, you’ll receive $100 off your order if you spend at least $500.

Zappos

Ugg boots are up to 50 percent off on the retailer’s website.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

