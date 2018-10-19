You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
How to Repurpose Your Rainboots for the Winter

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
On a footwear budget this fall? No worries. It’s easy to repurpose your rainboots for winter by opting for some cozy boot liners. These plush options will easily slip into your favorite pair of Wellies for instant insulation — and on days when you won’t be trudging through snow, they’ll also add a warm and stylish touch to suede or leather knee-high boots.

Joules Welton Sock

This plush fleece sock adds a fun pop of color to tall boots styles when the cuff is turned down.

Chooka Liner

If you’re looking for a slightly more versatile look, though, these white liners will be your go-to.

Bearpaw Cable Knit Boot Liner

Complete with a plaid knit pattern on the cuff, this festive pick is perfect for upcoming holiday party.

Corky’s Sweater Top Boot Warmers

Practical as well as pretty, this hot-pink boot liner features a knit cuff that creates a sung fit around the boot shaft for added warmth.

Capelli New York Leopard Fleece Liner

Wear this animal print-inspired liner with a pair of midcalf boots to help show off your wild side.

