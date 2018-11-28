Sign up for our newsletter today!

6 Ultra-Cozy Après-Ski Boots That Go Beyond the Slopes

By Shannon Adducci
Y/Project's collaboration with Ugg is now available for winter '18.
A pair of fluffy, cozy, insulated boots to wear off the mountain is a must for a ski (or snowboard) trip. But the look of après-ski footwear can translate to any locale, especially when temps drop and warmth is key.

The three tenets of a good après-ski boot are warmth (ideally in added insulation), comfort (footbeds should be molded and heels should be minimal) and a little bit of comfy fluff, which is usually expressed in fur (faux or real) or shearling, to add both luxury and practicality to the boot.

Herewith, six of this season’s best après-ski boot options for the slopes and beyond.

Y/Project x Ugg Layered Boot

French brand Y/Project has partnered with Ugg for two seasons now, and creative director Glenn Martens has proven that you really can do just about anything with the footwear brand’s iconic shearling (including some insane thigh-highs). These triple-layered boots are a bit more palatable for, well, anywhere.

Y/Project's layered Ugg boot.
Y/Project’s layered Ugg boot.
Y/Project x Ugg boot $805


Marc Fisher Ltd Izzie Shearling Lace-Up Boot

With a sturdy lug sole, contrast welting, rustic laces and a pillow of shearling on the tongue, Marc Fisher’s Izzie boot is, hands down, one of the most stylish of the season.

Marc Fisher Izzie shearling boot
Marc Fisher Izzie shearling boot
Marc Fisher Ltd boot $250


See by Chloé Shearling-Trimmed Boot

Furry tongues are a thing this winter, as See by Chloé proves — with a foldover ankle to boot.

See by Chloè shearling-trimmed boot
See by Chloè shearling-trimmed boot
See by Chloé boot $450


Saint Laurent Ankle Boot

For anyone requiring maximal fuzziness, look no further than Saint Laurent’s shearling hooves.

 

Saint Laurent shearling-trimmed ankle boot
Saint Laurent shearling-trimmed ankle boot
Saint Laurent shearling boot $990


Stuart Weitzman Blizzard Suede and Mink Calf Boot

With a stacked heel and a luxe mink calf, Stuart Weitzman’s Blizzard boot screams Aspen.

Stuart Weitzman Blizzard suede and mink mid-calf boot
Stuart Weitzman Blizzard suede and mink mid-calf boot
Stuart Weitzman Blizzard boot $875


Jeremy Scott x Moon Boot

Visions of vintage après-ski scenes often include Moon Boots, which first showed up on European slopes in the ’70s. Earlier this year, Jeremy Scott teamed up with the Italian brand to create his own vision of the boot, which includes dramatic neon styles and thigh-highs, along with this more subdued version in shiny black.

Jeremy Scott x Moon Boot rubber boot
Jeremy Scott x Moon Boot rubber boot
Jeremy Scott Moon Boot $285


All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

