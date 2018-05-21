6 Trendy Women’s Ankle Boots to Rock All Summer — Starting Under $100

While it may seem like boot season has come and gone on the East Coast since the arrival of warmer temps, that’s not necessarily the case. Ankle boots complete a great look, whether dressy or casual, all year ’round. To that end, FN rounded up a selection of some of the best picks for you to rock this summer.

1. Sylven New York Anne Boot

The Anne ankle boot from Sylven New York, a sustainable footwear brand crafted to weather the elements, comes in a delicious shade of brown leather called “Whiskey” and is 100 percent waterproof. Pack them for a trip to Spain, where they’re made by hand, or for any summer getaway and walk for miles taking in the sights while remaining comfortable.

2. Jeffrey Campbell Siren Booties

Channel Emily Ratajkowski’s summer style for less and pick up these nude Jeffrey Campbell Siren booties featuring a trendy sock-like stretch fit, a pointy-toe silhouette and a stacked wooden heel. Pair them with a ’90s-inspired miniskirt or high-rise jeans with a cropped tee like EmRata, for a cool night-out look.

3. Rag & Bone Beha Gingham Boot

Gingham continues to be one of the biggest print trends for summer, so there’s no going wrong with these luxe pointy-toed kitten heel booties from Rag & Bone featuring the classic print. Style them with an off-the-shoulder top and boyfriend jeans for a dinner with friends and you’re set.

4. Vince Blakely Textured-Leather Ankle Boots

Take on the popular white boot trend this summer and add these textured-leather Blakely ankle boots courtesy of Vince to your cart. Featuring a stacked wooden heel and pebbled off-white Italian leather, reach for these to polish off a bold-printed look.

5. Kendall + Kylie Epic 2 Combat Boots

For under $100, lace up these black camouflage combat boots from Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Boasting a graphic detail along the heel panel and lug sole, these are bound to edge up any summer outfit.

6. Frye Shane Ankle Boot

Fashion went full-on Western for fall ’18 this year and if you’re willing to channel your inner cowgirl, we highly recommend these sleek honey-colored vintage-inspired ankle boots featuring a handcrafted smooth vegetable tanned calf leather upper.

