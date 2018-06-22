Check Out the New FN!

Bella Thorne Welcomes Summer in Unexpected Combat Boots and Short Shorts

By Isis Briones
Bella Thorne's orange look in New York.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Bella Thorne and her sister Dani had some major sister bonding time yesterday — at least according to Instagram.

Yesterday, the former Disney Channel star shared a photo with her sibling on social media where they had head-turning twinning looks. On one end, Bella had on a black and neon green tee — which she wore with checkered booty shorts that also featured a buttercream yellow fabric.

LOOK HOW DOPE THAT SHIRT LOOKS ON DANi damn 😍😍😍😍😍

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Dani, who was by her side, had on a similar long-sleeve shirt and a skater shirt that perfectly complemented her sister’s skirt. However, it wasn’t the attire that was a jaw dropper. Considering it was the day before summer, the duo’s shoe choices were one-of-a-kind as they both opted for edgy knee-high boots.

Bella went with heavy combat boots resembling the high-quality rain boots below — but instead of laces, the star’s shoe style had buckles. With rain showers still a possibility, since it’s only day one of the new season, checking out some shoes made for precipitation isn’t a bad idea. Though they’re priced at $199, the sturdy and waterproof design makes them worth it. Additionally, the following footwear comes in a series of colors such as yellow, red, indigo and gray.

Take inspiration from Bella’s bold boot decision and add a commanding pair to the closet.

Buy: Ilse Jacobsen Hornbæk Rubber Boot $199
Buy it

