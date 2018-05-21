Men March in Heels to Help End Violence Against Women

Bearpaw continued its community outreach and charity initiatives as the official Fancy Footwear sponsor for the WEAVE foundation’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Sacramento, Calif., last Sunday.

The popular march, which brings awareness on rape, sexual assault, trafficking, and violence against women, also brought together men walking in high heels as a way to show their solidarity by being “in her shoes.”

Participants at the WEAVE event. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bearpaw

“We are very passionate to be a part of such a worthy cause and event. Bearpaw is not only committed to providing quality footwear and accessories to consumers, the company is also committed to providing support to philanthropic endeavors like WEAVE’s Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event,“ said Bearpaw president, John Pierce.

Bearpaw’s branding was incorporated throughout the event, displayed on signage and swag bags given to participants.

WEAVE march. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bearpaw

The label is also supporting children diagnosed with cancer and their families by donating 500 pairs of slippers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through a social media campaign.

Last fall, Bearpaw teased a collection of trans-seasonal boots for women in an effort to bridge the gap between the summer and winter months and thus, make it easier to rock your favorite boot styles year round. The range of innovative designs drop next month at select retailers and Bearpaw.com with a retail price of $50 to $80.

Additionally, the lifestyle brand expanded its accessories division in 2017 with the addition of three cozy collections for fall via a partnership with Quagga Accessories, LLC, a St. Louis-based licensing, design and manufacturing company.

Want more?

Bearpaw Debuts Women’s Comfy Trans-Seasonal Boots

Playing Candy Crush Keeps Bearpaw’s President Relaxed