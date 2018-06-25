Ariana Grande Goes Pantless With Glittery Boots for Pre-Bday Lunch With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande was out and about with her fiancé Pete Davidson in New York today for a pre-bday lunch.

The lovebirds were inseparable as they couldn’t stop holding hands all throughout the Big Apple. For their day together, the 24-year-old singer kept things on the casual side as she had on a simple oversized graphic T-shirt. Tomorrow she celebrates her 25th birthday.

Ariana Grande wears Giuseppe Zanotti Felicity boots. CREDIT: Splash

However, the star stepped things up when it came down to her footwear. She paired her laid-back look with slouchy glitter black boots that went all the way up to her thigh. Grande’s Giuseppe Zanotti 4-inch shoes featured a stiletto heel that quite literally took her outfit to another level, but without being over the top as it was designed with a cozy stretch fabric — which she easily dressed down.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. CREDIT: Splash

Detail of Ariana Grande's engagement ring. CREDIT: Splash

Considering it’s also summer, her fall staple is now on sale online with a major 50 percent off discount. Though the designer item’s $498 price tag may be out of reach for some fans, it’s worth the brand’s high-quality and top-of-the-line design. It’s hands down an investment worth making, especially considering the steep discount.

To echo Grande, “SNL” comedian Davidson decided to not overthink his outfit either and just slipped on a black hoodie along with a matching tee and gray sweatpants that he wore with white sneakers. This is only the beginning of the duo’s ensembles this season and it will be interesting to see what these two step out in next.

