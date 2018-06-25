Ariana Grande Goes Pantless With Glittery Boots for Pre-Bday Lunch With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande was out and about with her fiancé Pete Davidson in New York today for a pre-bday lunch.
The lovebirds were inseparable as they couldn’t stop holding hands all throughout the Big Apple. For their day together, the 24-year-old singer kept things on the casual side as she had on a simple oversized graphic T-shirt. Tomorrow she celebrates her 25th birthday.
However, the star stepped things up when it came down to her footwear. She paired her laid-back look with slouchy glitter black boots that went all the way up to her thigh. Grande’s Giuseppe Zanotti 4-inch shoes featured a stiletto heel that quite literally took her outfit to another level, but without being over the top as it was designed with a cozy stretch fabric — which she easily dressed down.
Considering it’s also summer, her fall staple is now on sale online with a major 50 percent off discount. Though the designer item’s $498 price tag may be out of reach for some fans, it’s worth the brand’s high-quality and top-of-the-line design. It’s hands down an investment worth making, especially considering the steep discount.
Ariana Grande Rocks Pink Thigh-High Boots to Tease New Album on ‘The Tonight Show’
Ariana Grande Steps Out With Platinum Hair & $12,000 Minidress at Madonna’s Oscar Party