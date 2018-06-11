Check Out the New FN!

Ariana Grande Rocks Metallic Boots Before Announcing New Nicki Minaj Collab

By Isis Briones
Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Ariana Grande (L) and Nicki Minaj perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Ariana Grande recently went on a posting spree on Instagram.

After a sweet shoutout to boyfriend Pete Davidson over the weekend, the star showed off a mesmerizing pair of knee-high metallic boots on the photo-sharing platform on Sunday. In a behind-the-scenes moment, Grande wore the shiny footwear with a crop top and transparent bottoms.

issa long story

The singer shared even bolder ‘grams yesterday and today. “Ten days til the light is comin & my album preorder,” she wrote in a caption for a video post that featured her singing.

ten days til the light is comin & my album preorder 💡

Grande also revealed poolside pics with rapper Nicki Minaj, announcing their newest collaboration. “Bed out Thursday,” she confirmed.

Bed out Thursday #Queen @nickiminaj i love you forever & ever ‪🛏 ♡ ☁️‬

ugh we so CUTE tho ‪🛏 ♡ ☁️‬

As proved in past performances, there’s no doubt these two will also be coordinating their style for the song. Get a head start by snagging a pair of shiny shoes like Grande before the track’s release this week.

Scroll through for a more affordable option, available online below.

Buy: Metallic Thigh High Stiletto Pointed Toe Boots $49.99
