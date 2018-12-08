Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ariana Grande’s Favorite Stuart Weitzman Thigh-Highs Are 50 Percent Off

By Allie Fasanella
ariana street style
If there’s one thing Ariana Grande isn’t saying “thank you, next” to these days, it’s her favorite Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots. Just this month so far, the Billboard Woman of the Year honoree has been spotted rocking in the chic, suede over-the-knee style on three occasions, including during a trip to Disneyland.

Earlier this week, Grande paired her go-to booties featuring an almond toe and a 4-inch block heel with leggings and a puffy oversized pale blue Karl Kani Bubble coat for a casual outing in the Big Apple.

ariana grande, Stuart Weitzman Londra Gray Suede Hiline Boots, Karl Kani Kani Bubble Coat, street style
Ariana Grande wearing a Karl Kani bubble coat with gray suede Stuart Weitzman Hiline boots.
CREDIT: Splash

Stuart Weitzman’s sleek Hiline boots, which also comes with a signature tie back detail, are a year-round favorite for the 25-year-old hitmaker. In June, she was photographed wearing them with a just a navy and white Reebok windbreaker while shopping with her then-fiancé Pete Davidson.

ariana grande, stuart weitzman, thigh highs
Ariana Grande spotted wearing Stuart Weitzman Hiline boots in gray suede with Pete Davidson.
CREDIT: Splash

Now, the Hiline boot happens to be marked down to half off of their original price of $798. You can cop the style, which is also available in black, for just under $400.

 

Stuart Weitzman Londra Gray Suede Hiline Boots

Buy: Stuart Weitzman Londra Gray Suede Hiline Boots $399
For more of Ariana Grande’s style through the years, check out the gallery.

