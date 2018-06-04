Stephen Curry Sets a NBA Finals Record in a Sold Out Under Armour Curry 5 Colorway

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry lit up the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals for 33 points. And in the process, he set a NBA Finals three-point record.

Curry hit nine three-pointers in the game, besting the former mark of eight held by legendary sharpshooter Ray Allen. The baller’s scoring output was the most of all players for either team, leading Golden State to the 122-103 win on the team’s Oracle Arena home court in Oakland, Calif.

During his record-setting performance, Curry wore the “UA Takeover_1” colorway of his latest signature sneaker, the Under Armour Curry 5. The look is predominantly black and features a white midsole with gold speckles and gold accents on the upper.

Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 5 "UA Takeover_1" during Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals. CREDIT: AP Images

But if you want to buy a pair, sorry, but you’re out of luck. The colorway that Curry rocked in tonight’s win is sold out in men’s sizing. (Under Armour still has pairs in grade school sizing for $110.

However, Underarmour.com has sizes of the white iteration with a multicolor overlay left online, which comes with a $130 price tag.

Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals is set to take place Wednesday at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Game time is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Warriors are up in the series 2-0 over the Cavaliers.

