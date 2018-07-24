Nike Shows Trail Running Shoes at Outdoor Retailer for the First Time

Although many of the brands featured at Outdoor Retailer in Denver have exhibited in past years, there’s a newcomer to the 2018 summer market event: Nike.

It’s tough to say the Swoosh is new at anything giving its rich history, but the label’s trail running division — which launched in 2011 — is making its first appearance at Outdoor Retailer, showing looks for men and women that will debut in the summer of 2019.

Hanging out in a retro mobile home, Nike running footwear designer Matthew Palmer showed FN two styles: the Kiger 5 and the Wild Horse 5.

Nike Kiger 5 CREDIT: Peter Verry

Kiger 5, Palmer explained, feels like a racing shoe for the trails. It’s a lighter sneaker than other trail runners, features the brand’s latest React foam midsole cushioning, and boasts a heel similar to the popular Zoom Fly road running shoe. It is also built with a minimal tongue with foam pods for comfort, and an outsole with three sections for varied traction — the forefoot and rear are aggressive, and the mid foot is executed with sticky rubber.

The Kiger will retail for $130.

The Wild Horse 5 is a beefed up shoe, Palmer explained, which is durable and ready to take on anything. The midsole and outsole carry over from the prior iteration, but it is built with a new-look upper.

The Wild Horse 5 will retail for $110.

Nike Wild Horse 5 CREDIT: Peter Verry

Nike is hosting appointments at Outdoor Retailer in a retro mobile home. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Want more?

Nike Is Giving Raises to 10% of its Staff

British Open: Nike Athlete Francesco Molinari Wins Italy’s First Major Golf Title

Cristiano Ronaldo Goes to China With Nike for the Second Time