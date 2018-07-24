Check Out the New FN!

Nike Shows Trail Running Shoes at Outdoor Retailer for the First Time

By Peter Verry
Nike trail running 2018 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market
Upcoming shoes from Nike's trail running division, shown at 2018 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market.
CREDIT: Peter Verry

Although many of the brands featured at Outdoor Retailer in Denver have exhibited in past years, there’s a newcomer to the 2018 summer market event: Nike.

It’s tough to say the Swoosh is new at anything giving its rich history, but the label’s trail running division — which launched in 2011 — is making its first appearance at Outdoor Retailer, showing looks for men and women that will debut in the summer of 2019.

Hanging out in a retro mobile home, Nike running footwear designer Matthew Palmer showed FN two styles: the Kiger 5 and the Wild Horse 5.

Nike Kiger 5
Nike Kiger 5
CREDIT: Peter Verry

Kiger 5, Palmer explained, feels like a racing shoe for the trails. It’s a lighter sneaker than other trail runners, features the brand’s latest React foam midsole cushioning, and boasts a heel similar to the popular Zoom Fly road running shoe. It is also built with a minimal tongue with foam pods for comfort, and an outsole with three sections for varied traction — the forefoot and rear are aggressive, and the mid foot is executed with sticky rubber.

The Kiger will retail for $130. 

The Wild Horse 5 is a beefed up shoe, Palmer explained, which is durable and ready to take on anything. The midsole and outsole carry over from the prior iteration, but it is built with a new-look upper. 

The Wild Horse 5 will retail for $110.

Nike Wild Horse 5
Nike Wild Horse 5
CREDIT: Peter Verry
Nike Outdoor Retailer 2018
Nike is hosting appointments at Outdoor Retailer in a retro mobile home.
CREDIT: Peter Verry

