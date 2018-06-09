7 Water-Friendly Shoes to Shop Now That Go From Sea to Shore

Whether you’re planning a day of rafting or a visit to the water park, make sure to pack a pair of water-friendly shoes. Typically designed of mesh that allows for easy drainage, these sporty looks offer underfoot protection from river rocks and hot sandy beaches. They’re lightweight for easy transport, and can easily be washed and air dried.

Here, FN has curated a range of styles for men and women, all affordably priced at under $80, so they won’t cut into your vacation budget.

Men’s Speedo Lace 5.0

Nautical-inspired slip-on with quick-drying breathable mesh upper, bungee lace closure and rubber outsole for enhanced traction on wet surfaces.

Men’s Adidas Outdoor Climacool Jawpaw Slip-on

This easy to wear style is designed with a mesh upper and proprietary drainage system with mid-foot ports to promote maximum drainage, and high-traction rubber outsole for optimal grip.

Men’s Crocs Swiftwater Wave

A lightweight back-strap style with ventilation ports on the upper that help drain water and debris away whether walking along the beach or river.

Women’s JBU Mermaid Shoe

This water-friendly style features a neoprene and mesh upper for enhanced drainage, rubber toe bumper for safety and cushioned insole for added comfort.

Women’s Keen Bali Strap Sandal

A polyester web upper features Cleansport NXT technology for odor control, while a hook-and-loop strap closure offers adjustability and anatomical EVA footbed offers enhanced cushioning.

Women’s Keen Whisper Sandal

This water-friendly sandal features Aegis Microbe Shield antimicrobial protection, contoured EVA cushioned footbed and non-marking rubber outsole.

Women’s Sea Star Beachwear Beachcomber Espadrille

A classic espadrille is reimagined with a neoprene upper and protective rubber deck shoe-inspired sole.

Want more?

Naot’s New Outdoor Sandals Are Water Friendly And Focus On Comfort

This Water-Friendly Shoe Brand Collaborated on Espadrilles With a Popular Textile Designer

Why Fans of Rider Flip-Flops Will Love This Brazilian Men’s Brand