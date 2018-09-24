Balenciaga’s Mother of All Dad Shoes Drops Today

Fashion sneaker diehards, gear up: Today is the day that Balenciaga is releasing its new Track shoe to the U.S.

Balanciaga’s new sneaker in yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

First shown at the brand’s fall ’18 runway show at Paris Fashion Week in February, the sneaker is the highly anticipated follow-up to the mother (well, the father) of all dad shoes, the Triple S.

The new Balenciaga track with blue and orange accents. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

The sneaker, designed by artistic director Demna Gvasalia, comes in five colorways for men and two for women and incorporates elements of hiking and running shoes, with an extended tread and protective panels.

The brand debuted the sneaker first at Selfridges in London this month, with a takeover of the department store’s Corner Shop from Sept. 3 to 23. But as of today, it will be available exclusively at Balenciaga’s men’s store in New York’s Soho, at the brand’s Rodeo Drive flagship in Los Angeles and Miami’s Design District boutique and also online. While it won’t disclose specific numbers, a brand representative said it will be releasing a limited quality of the shoe, and only the L.A. shop and online will carry the women’s styles.

The Balenciaga Track sneaker at its runway debut in February. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The truncated release is a sure indication that Balenciaga is looking to slowly build the buzz and, quickly, the demand for the shoe. It could be a similar trajectory to that of the Triple S, which debuted last September but reached peak cult status in 2018.

Balenciaga’s Track trainer on the runway. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The success of the Triple S has helped Balenciaga to be Kering Group’s fastest-growing brand this year, with millennials accounting for about 60 percent of sales. “There’s not a dinner I go to where a father or someone [doesn’t] say, ‘Stop releasing these shoes. It’s out of control; we spend too much money at Balenciaga,’ which I’m very happy with,” he said at a Financial Times luxury goods conference in May.

A white and orange colorway of the new Balenciaga Track sneaker. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock