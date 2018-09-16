Victoria Beckham’s Spring 2019 Show Was a Family Affair

Victoria Beckham’s spring ’19 show was filled with members of the designer’s famous family.

The 44-year-old’s soccer star husband, David, held hands with the couple’s 7-year-old daughter, Harper, as they walked into Victoria’s London Fashion Week show today.

David looked stylish in a black suit paired with shiny shoes, while Harper sported a black long-sleeved dress with a lace collar. Harper wore her hair down with a small braid in it.

The couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn, stepped out in a long-sleeved white button-down shirt with black pants, which he paired with lace-up boots. The photographer accessorized with a newsboy cap.

Romeo, the Beckhams’ 16-year-old son, wore a green camouflage jacket with a white T-shirt underneath and distressed jeans, completing his look with black-and-white checked Vans sneakers.

Romeo Beckham CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The youngest Beckham son, 13-year-old Cruz, looked stylish in an oversized button-down shirt with an animal pattern and jeans that were rolled up at the ankle. For footwear, he selected trendy Nike x Off-White sneakers that are favorites among celebrities such as Bella Hadid, ASAP Rocky and Justin Bieber.

Cruz Beckham CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the designer herself was spotted leaving the show in a tan blazer and sky-blue pants. She accessorized with dark sandals, a red handbag and an oversized pair of sunglasses.

Victoria Beckham CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more guests on the front row at Victoria Beckham spring ’19.

