Donatella Versace Wants You to Wear Neon This Spring

Bella Hadid in a neon look at Versace's spring '19 show Friday in Milan.

Donatella Versace is not known for subtlety. So it was no surprise to see that the designer incorporated one of spring ’19’s already buzzing trends — neon — into her Friday night show at Milan Fashion Week.

A neon yellow block heel sandal with matching gown at Versace spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The highlighter colors came in everything from evening gowns and top-handle bags all the way down to the shoes, many of which included a massive block heel that audibly clomped down the runway. Most of the neons were shown in a yellow (a hue Versace also used in her plaid-themed, Clueless-reminiscent fall ’18 collection), though there were also flashes of turquoise, lime green and orange, the last of which came in a patent-leather knee boot that seemed almost candy coated.

Patent-leather orange knee boots at Versace. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

More neon at Versace spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Other candy-like shoes came in the form of ankle-strap sandals with the same oversized block heel: Kaia Gerber walked the runway in a yellow version that came embellished with pastel dots resembling candy buttons.

Kaia Gerber in yellow sandals and mixed prints at Versace spring ’19. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Mixed prints on mules and hosiery at Versace spring ’19. CREDIT: WWW/REX/Shutterstock

The collection was not without a sneaker, but the most interesting athletic shoe was a chunky sandal with three velcro straps on the upper and a thick sneaker-like sole that used the chain motif the brand introduced earlier this year.

Versace’s chain link sole on a strappy sandal upper at the brand’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Ready-to-wear, meanwhile, featured many of Versace’s outrageous prints, updated to fit the neon color palette. The future — clearly — is bright for Versace.

Multiple prints and PVC logo mules at Versace spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

More mixed prints on hosiery and block heeled sandals at Versace. CREDIT: WWW/Rex/Shutterstock