Top 10 Shoes of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2019

Jacquemus

Sculptural heels at Jacquemus spring ’19. CREDIT: Dominique Maitre

Simon Porte Jacquemus matched hoop earrings to these whimsical heels, which came complete with dangling charms that swung jauntily with every step. Elsewhere, his signature mismatched geometrics were realized in colored Plexiglas that glinted in the evening sun.

Valentino

Flat sandals with feather backs at Valentino spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Completely monoblocked for a contemporary vibe, rubber soles, leather uppers, insoles and feathers were all dyed in exactly the same shade — in this case a saturated paint-pot red. The plumage is actually removable, FN learned backstage, so you can switch things up according to your mood.

Comme des Garcons

The new Comme des Garçons Nike Shox from spring ’19 with an exaggerated rubberized swoosh and chain detailing. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

In a heavy runway show in which models wore chains, pregnancy bumps and signature “lumps and bumps,” Rei Kawakubo debuted a new Nike Shox that was also wrapped in chains. Done in both black and white, it was shown in a classic Shox silhouette but with updated accents, like a slick sheen on the rubber soles, an oversized Swoosh patch stitched onto the side and a silver or gold chain wrapped midway around the shoe, holding a logo pendant.

Balenciaga

Metal stiletto heels at Balenciaga’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In place of sneakers (there were zero), Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia put forth a series of death-defying metal stiletto-heel pumps. Done in white, black and a neon green, the heels had oversized buckles, metal grommets and the pointiest of toes.

Dries van Noten

A color-blocked sandal with feather detailing at Dries Van Noten spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

The designer presented a cheery collection in bright colors and graphic stripes featuring plenty of yellow and lots of feathers — some of the plastic variation and some real, like those on pair of color-blocked slingback sandals.

Marine Serre

Marine Serre’s printed logo shoes with matching logo leggings at the designer’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

The LVMH prizewinner launched her own in-house footwear for spring ’19. Meet the Moonwear Futureheel. An evolution of her signature half-moon logo hosiery, the sporty little numbers featured a rubber undersole, kitten heel and pointed toe, and came with a repeat or single logo.

Altuzarra

Shell accents on brown leather sandals at Altuzarra spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

At the elegant Hotel Potocki in Paris, designer Joseph Altuzarra showed a super-romantic, Italian Riviera-inspired collection of lush, gardenlike dresses and skirts, and leather wrap T-strap sandals that featured tiny shells and stones that clinked as the models walked the runway.

Balmain

Angular clear acrylic heels at Balmain spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Inspired by I.M. Pei’s Pyramide du Louvre, Olivier Rousteing’s “disappearing heels” were made from angular shards of clear acrylic, creating the illusion that Cara Delevingne and the rest of his Balmain army were walking on tiptoe with no heels to be seen.

Sacai

Fabric swatch slide sandals at Saacai spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She’s known for her signature fabric splicing techniques, but this season, Chitose Abe created utility sandals made of offcuts from her clothes. The swatches, with motifs ranging from plaids to abstract ink blot effects, were knotted together to make the uppers and teamed with matching garments.

Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier’s new Maharaja feather-accented slingback. CREDIT: Roger Vivier

So named for its flamboyant sprouting plumage, meet the Maharaja slingback by the house’s new creative director Gherardo Felloni. The feathers come attached to a cantilevered or floating ring setting, and the entire heel is bedazzled in miniature crystals.