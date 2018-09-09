Tibi Pairs Suits & Flip Flops on the Runway for Spring ’19

Tibi spring ’19 collection is all about ease. Founder and creative director Amy Smilovic said she was looking for the line’s shoes to have function and fashion.

She said backstage, “It was just about focusing on not separating your life into these moments like I’ll relax on vacation and do the grind now. It was more about having that type of ease, color and beauty in a very urban environment. We wanted the footwear to also look put together and be something that would have purpose and also feel special in it but you can still walk around.”

Smilovic paired plaid, stripes and solid suiting, for instance, with leather flip flops. “It brought it down a couple notches in a good way,” Smilovic said, explaining the look.

Flip flop paired with a yellow plaid suit for Tibi spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The rest of the shoes in the collection had that same comfort factor, featuring low-heeled wrap sandals, mules, western-inspired booties, while also staying true to the brand’s clean and modern aesthetic. Texture was visible in mesh detailing and perforation throughout the shoe styles.

Tibi’s spring ’19 mesh mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A tactic that is working for the company in both design and strategy is “less is more.” With the majority of its shoes made in Italy, the line remains refined for spring ’19.

As far as the color palette goes, which included blacks, browns, navy, yellow and pale pink, Smilovic said she wanted it to feel soft but also appropriate for the city.

A close-up of Tibi’s spring ’19 wrap sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from Tibi’s spring ’19 line.

Want more?

How Tibi Turned Around Its Footwear Business

Paul Andrew Shows Shark-Like Wedges Made Out of Sea Shells and Meghan Markle’s Go-To Pumps at NYFW

Pyer Moss Celebrates African-American Culture, Art and Design at Historic Brooklyn Space