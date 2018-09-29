Hedi Slimane Went Back to the Roots of Céline in a Most Surprising Way

Tonight in Paris, flanked by a drum roll from France’s Republican Guard, a wall of revolving mirrors parted to reveal the first look in Hedi Slimane’s Céline debut, a polka dot mindress cut to resemble a giant bow.

The set, also created by Slimane, was designed to invoke the mirror-paneled interior of a child’s music box complete with its wind-up ballerina.

And if you’re wondering how little girls in poufy frocks and soldiers, toy or otherwise, could possibly relate to your beloved Céline, let us fill you in. The label actually started life as a luxury children’s shoe label. Make sense now? Exactly.

But here’s the twist. Once he’d set it up, Slimane set out to unpick this notion of gender stereotypes. And while the 96 looks alternated between women’s and the label’s much-anticipated men’s debut, it turns out that all the looks worn by the show’s male contingent were actually unisex.

So again, if you started out wondering where, amidst the all sequins, lamé, pouf dresses and mini-crinos, the Céline woman will turn for daywear, you’ll find it in the sharp shoulders, skinny pants and skinny ties sported by the show’s male contingent.

Curveball. Much.

Likewise the shoes. The derbies and buckled western boots. All unisex.

And while FN only spotted one of the label’s new hero “16” bags on the runway, there were at least two in the venue. The second? With Lady Gaga, of course. Both Gaga and said arm candy were seated front row next to Karl Lagerfeld.

Since the show ended, there’s admittedly been much comparison to Saint Laurent. One anonymous buyer told FN they felt as if there were now two Saint Laurents, which left them wondering just how to apportion their budget. But here’s the thing. Slimane and Saint Laurent are still somewhat synonymous. A designer like Slimane has such a strong aesthetic that he’s going to dispense it, wherever he hangs his (Bibi) hat.

Phoebe Philo and Céline may be still synonymous right now, but don’t forget that there was a time when Philo and Chloe’s boho aesthetic were synonymous as well. You mean you’ve forgotten already. Exactly.

See more styles on the runway at Céline’s spring ’19 show.

