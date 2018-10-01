Alexander McQueen Offers Up A Bouquet of Floral Booties for Spring ’19 at Paris Fashion Week

Alexander McQueen doesn’t care if florals for spring aren’t groundbreaking. For the 2019 season, the British label is giving them to you in major doses regardless. Rock N’ roll met couture at its Paris Fashion Week show today, where creative director Sarah Burton presented a bouquet of booties as the fashion house’s key footwear message.

Alongside the stilettos with their embroidered flowers were more gritty versions of the silhouette. Studs and leather, including patent, made up key details on other boots, with each iteration meticulously styled alongside a perfectly coordinated garment. Even the floral shoe options were exact design replicas of their apparel counterparts, whether it be paired with a leather fit-and-flare dress or zippered two-piece set.

A model in floral booties at Alexander McQueen spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The brand’s knack for buckles were to expected, while they also revisited metal cap-toes, a consistent detail spotted on each and every shoe. Should the colorful blooms lend themselves too girly, let the toughness of the hardware serve as a sharp reminder.

Cutouts, like the apparel, were also woven among all of the boots. And while pin-sharp heels overwhelmingly made up the bulk of the assortment, Burton didn’t forget to offer a flat option for more range.

Shoe detail at Alexander McQueen spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shoe detail at Alexander McQueen spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

