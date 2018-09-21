Gigi Hadid Closes Moschino’s Spring 2019 Show as a Bride

What would Gigi Hadid look like as a bride? Jeremy Scott gave everyone his version of what it could be at his Moschino show on Thursday night in Milan — albeit a makeshift one, as the gown was actually just a bed sheet fabric improvised as a frock, capping off a runway that had Scott imagining the entire spring ’19 collection as a last-minute exercise in improvisation in his workshop.

Gigi Hadid as the Moschino bride in the brand’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Before the runway lit up, audio played of a make-believe phone call between Scott and Hadid, in which the model asks the designer where his collection is as the show is about the start.

Kaia Gerber in a marked-up look at Moschino spring ’19. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls at Moschino spring ’19. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

What came out after were ready-to-wear pieces, accessories and footwear that all looked as if they had been scribbled on with markers (and quite literally for the white pumps, which were fresh with Sharpies). Stockings were also scribbled with black marker down the front of the legs. Combined with the ready-to-wear pieces (which veered toward skirt suits) and accessories like logo bags, the effect was similar to a rotoscoping illustration.

Kendall Jenner on the runway at Moschino spring ’19, holding a giant perfume bottle, a nod to the brand’s new fragrance launch. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

The show evolved into less literal (and commercial-friendly) pieces and into dramatic showstoppers that riffed on the idea of a workshop. Looks included a giant pair of scissors as a gown, ruffles done to look like yellow measuring tape, and even a gold embellished dress topped with a giant thimble hat.

A “thimble” look at Moschino spring ’19. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

See more styles on the runway at Moschino's spring '19 show.

