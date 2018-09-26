Maison Margiela Shows a 2.0 Version of Its Selfie-Stick Shoe at Paris Fashion Week

The iphones, FN’s included, busily documenting the Margiala spring ’19 show from the benches weren’t the only smartphones in the Grand Palais show space this morning at Paris Fashion Week. There were also mobile devices affixed to the collection’s shoes and bags. The object? To capture the collection from a different angle, giving a whole new meaning to the word “footage.”

John Galliano actually debuted this idea for his couture show in July when he used it to gather material for the house’s social channels, and while we can’t guarantee it will become a permanent fixture — social media is nothing if not ephemeral — a it certainly beats one of those clunky virtual-reality headsets.

Maison Margiela Haute Couture fall ’18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to social media, John Galliano takes an “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” attitude. Sure, he may have been on the wrong end of it at one point, but rather than diatribing on its attendant evils, he chooses to embrace it.

The shoes he accessorized with phones and tech clips appeared at first glance to be boots but on closer inspection proved to be silicon-dipped, 16-centimeter platform sandals worn with matching silicone-dipped socks in red black and blue. Possibly an observation on the illusory nature of many ‘grams.

Elsewhere there were new sneaker ballerina hybrids in candy wrap iridescents — perfect if Maria Grazia Chiuri’s more traditional take isn’t your thing. Mainstay shoes, however, were Santiago boots with cutouts to the side, a nod to the ever-present idea of process and of the atelier at work.

But back to the power of xxx. Galliano chose the show to unveil his first fragrance for the house, Mutiny. Or should we say #MyMutiny. The campaign video, starring Willow Smith and friends, was projected around the venue before the start of the show. Meanwhile, it was broadcast outside via a giant screen atop a large black van emblazoned with aforementioned hashtag.

