Naked Shoes at Julien Macdonald Runway Show Matched the Near-Naked Models

The shoes at the Julien Macdonald show at London Fashion Week on Saturday night took the naked footwear trend and dialed up the volume.

Of the four footwear looks on display, the most extreme style was a nude sandal made completely of transparent Perspex for the ultimate leg-lengthening effect. Except for the white suede platform and the metal hardware securing the ankle straps, the wearers could have been gliding down the runway on tiptoe.

In addition, transparent boots came with ’90s-style zippers and ankle straps in black or white leather, and there was even a fierce knee-high gladiator version.

All the footwear certainly complemented Macdonald’s signature skin-exposing designs. The shoes were created by Lucy Choi, who has footwear pedigree in spades — she’s the niece of designer Jimmy Choo and sister to Sandra Choi (creative director of the Jimmy Choo brand).

Macdonald and Choi first worked together last year, but Choi told FN that this latest collaboration was even better as she’s come to better understand Macdonald’s vision and find ways to unite their different aesthetics.

For instance, she said Macdonald is all about the highest heel possible, while she prizes comfort. So how did she marry the two aesthetics? Choi explained that she worked closely with her factory to ensure the platform to gradient ratio was absolutely perfect.

Choi launched her own namesake brand in 2012 and is stocked at major accounts such as Net-a-porter and Matches Fashion, and has her sights set on global expansion. She teased that a big announcement will come later this year.

While growing her business, she admitted that having influential family members can help — to a point. “It did open a lot of doors for me, but now, six years into my brand, it’s about maintaining the momentum and taking things to the next level,” she said.

