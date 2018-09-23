Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Makes a Sultry Statement on the Runway at Milan Fashion Week

With older sister Cardi B sending her support from abroad, Hennessy Carolina wowed at Milan Fashion Week as she walked her first major runway.

At the Philipp Plein show, Hennessy sported a sultry look on the runway, going pantless in a plunging black blazer that featured silver fringe detailing and was belted at the waist.

Hennessy Carolina CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

For footwear, the 22-year-old rocked sky-high black pumps with a pointed toe.

She accessorized with tiny black sunglasses that she took off on the runway like a pro.

Hennessy Carolina CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Although Hennessy has walked the runway before, Philipp Plein was by far the biggest show she’s walked to date — and she made her famous big sister proud.

Cardi took to Instagram to congratulate Hennessy on her achievement.

“I could cry 😥I’m so proud of @hennessycarolina !! In Milan walking at the @philippplein show .Henessy is Soo swaggy ,talented and pretty .She is my rock and i can’t believe she evolving in to this beautiful woman !In my eyes she still little Hennessy ! Thank you @philippplein,” the rapper wrote.

The 25-year-old hitmaker shared an additional post congratulating Hennessy’s girlfriend, Michelle Melo, who walked the Plein show as well.

While Cardi was not in Milan for the show, she arrived in Italy yesterday, just in time to attend Dolce & Gabbana’s show on the tail end of Milan Fashion Week.

Want more?

Philipp Plein Held a Michael Jackson-Themed Spring 2019 Runway Show

Cardi B Throws Heel at Nicki Minaj — and Gets Booted From Fashion Week Party

Cardi B Thinks These Crazy Boots Are ‘Fire’ & More Celeb Scoops at Jeremy Scott’s Spring ’19 NYFW Show