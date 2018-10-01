These Looks From Givenchy Are Definitely Not (Royal) Family-Friendly

Sunday night in Paris, Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller proved she is more than just the designer of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

Taking as her muse the bisexual Swiss journalist, documentary photographer and traveler, Annemarie Schwarzenbach, her spring 2019 collection was sexy and androgynous. Schwarzenbach spent her life dressing as a man and was also known for having affairs with women.

Givenchy spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

However, while non-binary sexuality is practically normcore and genderless dressing has been a huge theme this season — notably, at Hedi Slimane’s all-new Celine — both certainly caused some eyebrow-raising in the 1930s. Waight Keller’s models, often sporting boyish crops, showcased similarly boyish looks including boxy high-waisted safari pants and plunging tuxedo jackets.

A model walking for Givenchy spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock